One more test to pass

Grimble failed to stick in previous stints with the Giants, 49ers (twice) and Patriots.

"Gotta keep doing it," he said. "This is a what-have-you-done-lately type of business. Had a good game but the last game is a couple days away. It's time to produce the same or better results."

Head coach Mike Tomlin referenced Grimble and fellow tight end Jesse James on Tuesday as young players who have been maturing.

"We'll expect that maturation process to continue as we get into the regular season," Tomlin said.

Still, Grimble intends to take nothing for granted regarding the regular-season roster.

"I try not to even think about that stuff just because it can deter your emotions one way or the other," he said. "You never have control over that type of stuff. The only thing you can control is your effort, and how much you put your time in the playbook, the weight room, the practice field, just showing up every day.