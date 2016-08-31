One more test to pass

Aug 30, 2016 at 11:30 PM

For established Steelers, the preseason finale is an annual exercise to be endured on the way to counting down the days until the start of the regular season.

For those who would be Steelers, games such as Thursday night's preseason finale at Carolina can be defining.

"For a guy like me every game is important," tight end Xavier Grimble said. "Every game is my Super Bowl."

PHOTOS: Practice - Panthers Week- Day 3

The Steelers prepare for the Week 4 preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

No Title
1 / 36
Arthur Moats
2 / 36
No Title
3 / 36
Arthur Moats
4 / 36
No Title
5 / 36
David DeCastro
6 / 36
Line Backers
7 / 36
Ray Vinopal
8 / 36
Ramon Foster and Chris Hubbard
9 / 36
Mike Munchak
10 / 36
Jesse James
11 / 36
No Title
12 / 36
Shahbaz Ahmed and Alejandro Villanueva
13 / 36
Alejandro Villanueva and Shahbaz Ahmed
14 / 36
Cobi Hamilton
15 / 36
Demarcus Ayers
16 / 36
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
17 / 36
Landry Jones
18 / 36
No Title
19 / 36
Landry Jones
20 / 36
David Johnson
21 / 36
Cobi Hamilton
22 / 36
Darrius Heyward-Bey
23 / 36
Ben Roethlisberger
24 / 36
Ryan Shazier
25 / 36
Eli Rogers
26 / 36
Jesse James
27 / 36
Keith Butler and Le'Veon Bell
28 / 36
No Title
29 / 36
Travis Feeney, Alejandro Villanueva, and Landry Jones
30 / 36
Wade Hansen and Johnny Maxey
31 / 36
Anthony Chickillo and Jerry Olsavsky
32 / 36
No Title
33 / 36
Joey Porter
34 / 36
Ray Vinopal
35 / 36
Chris Boswell
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

For Grimble, a first-year pro who spent last season on the Steelers' practice squad, the final preseason tune-up presents a last chance to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

Grimble made the most of last week's opportunity in New Orleans. He caught two passes for 26 yards in the Steelers' 27-14 victory and had a high-profile lead block on what turned out to be a 6-yard run by running back Le' Veon Bell.

Grimble led Bell around left end and drove linebacker James Laurinaitis back several yards in the process, and then pulled in a pass from quarterback Landry Jones for 22 yards on back-to-back snaps late in the second quarter.

Grimble also had a 10-yard catch for a first down wiped out by an ineligible man downfield penalty against offensive lineman B.J. Finney in the third quarter.

"I expect a lot of myself so those are plays I expect to make," Grimble said. "It's really just about honing in on the details and just being ready when opportunity presents itself."

Grimble was also penalized for holding in New Orleans.

"I had a better game than the last two weeks, still a lot of things to improve on," he said. "I think I was better technique-wise as far as blocking, made a few more catches. I was happy with the performance but still a lot to work on."

Grimble failed to stick in previous stints with the Giants, 49ers (twice) and Patriots.

"Gotta keep doing it," he said. "This is a what-have-you-done-lately type of business. Had a good game but the last game is a couple days away. It's time to produce the same or better results."

Head coach Mike Tomlin referenced Grimble and fellow tight end Jesse James on Tuesday as young players who have been maturing.
"We'll expect that maturation process to continue as we get into the regular season," Tomlin said.

Still, Grimble intends to take nothing for granted regarding the regular-season roster.

"I try not to even think about that stuff just because it can deter your emotions one way or the other," he said. "You never have control over that type of stuff. The only thing you can control is your effort, and how much you put your time in the playbook, the weight room, the practice field, just showing up every day.

"I feel like if I just pay attention to that and make sure I'm on top of that part of my game, the rest will take care of itself."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tomlin on Maulet, chunks, trade deadline

'His level of communication is on another level here in 2022 ... and it displays understanding'

news

Asked and Answered: Oct. 30

On postgame advice from Art Rooney Sr., Frenchy decided to keep his secret a secret

news

Steelers sign Sciba to practice squad

The Steelers signed kicker Nick Sciba to the practice squad and elevated him to the Active/Inactive roster for Sunday's game

news

Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Eagles

Get up to speed on the Steelers Week 8 matchup with the Eagles

Advertising