Old way won't work this week

What was good enough to get the job done last Sunday at Heinz Field doesn't figure to lead to the same outcome on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. And Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he plans to make that very clear to his team as it prepares for a trip to Kansas City to face the 10-4 Chiefs, currently the top team in the AFC.

Against the Titans, who came to Heinz Field last Sunday at 9-4, the Steelers scored only three points in the first half and converted only 1-of-3 red zone opportunities on the way to finishing with 19 points. That's not going to cut it this Sunday. Not even close.

"We've got a lot of work ahead of us," said Tomlin during his weekly news conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "We've got to take care of the ball. We've got to score points. The 19 points that we scored last week (in the win over the Titans), I don't think it's realistic to believe that's going to be enough to get out of the stadium with a victory this time around, particularly just given their recent outputs and what's transpired with them this year."

The Chiefs have scored 46 touchdowns in their 14 games so far in 2021, and that puts them tied-for-fourth in the NFL with Buffalo and Dallas, and behind Indianapolis, the Chargers, and Tampa Bay. The Steelers have scored 30 touchdowns through 14 games this season, which is tied-for-22nd in the NFL; only once have they finished a game with 30-or-more points – in a 41-37 loss to the Chargers – and they have scored 20-or-fewer points eight times in 2021.

Kansas City is sixth in the NFL in points per game, while the Steelers are 21st.

"They've lost four games," said Tomlin about the 10-4 Chiefs, "and in three of those four games that they lost, the opponent has scored more than 30 points. That's a blueprint, if you will, of a traditional way of winning the game."

The Chiefs lost to the Ravens, 36-35; to the Chargers, 30-24; to the Bills, 38-20; and to the Titans, 27-3.

"Obviously the games write themselves, but we'd better come in being prepared to score points," said Tomlin. "We'd better be prepared to come in to minimize (Kansas City), particularly in situational football, in an effort to get off the field on third down. You can't have senseless third down losses from a defensive perspective. You've got to get off on a short field and make them settle for field goals. If they're scoring touchdowns, you're going to have tough sledding."

And it's also a situation where it's more than how you finish against the Chiefs, but how you start. In the Steelers last four games, they have fallen behind by 10-0, 23-0, 10-3, and 17-3; and the Chiefs have been the exact opposite by jumping out to leads of 10-0, 35-0, 10-0, and 16-3. Kansas City's defense then has been able to take advantage of those early leads and create turnovers that have been its opponents' undoing.