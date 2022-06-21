Transactions

Ogunjobi signed to one-year contract

Jun 21, 2022 at 05:55 PM

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Ogunjobi played in 76 games (63 starts) over his five-year career (Cleveland 2017-20, Cincinnati 2021). He has registered 229 tackles (123 solo), 21.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles. Ogunjobi played in 16 games, starting in all contests for the Bengals and recorded 49 tackles (23 solo) and 7.0 sacks.

Originally selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Browns, Ogunjobi played in 46 games at Charlotte (2012-16). He finished his career with the 49ers with 217 tackles (127 solo), 49.0 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, six passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

