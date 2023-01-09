Offseason Blog: Never blinking

Never blinking: The Steelers turnaround this season from a 2-6 start to a 9-8 finish wasn't something that happened in a blink of an eye.

Actually, it was the opposite.

It happened because nobody blinked. And that is because the players following the words of Coach Mike Tomlin, who has said with one of his classic Tomlinisms, 'Sometimes you got to cut your eyelids off when you want to blink.'

"When he says it, it makes you don't want to have any type of fear," said guard Kevin Dotson. "You don't want to blink at anything. You want to be able to go ahead."

Dotson said a big part of their turnaround came at the bye week, when Tomlin shared words with them, words that stuck and gave them a vision of what they were looking to accomplish.

"He is probably top five in speakers I have been around," said Dotson of Tomlin. "When he speaks, his speeches stick with you. He will give you a top tier speech every morning and it will really motivate you, even just for practice.

"It was more like a college heart-to-heart. Our (college) coaches used to do it where they would be 100 percent honest. We're not good. The off week it was, we're not good enough. We're not doing the regular things we need to do. When he was saying it, he wasn't sugar coating anything. I think everybody needed that because we were living in the fantasy of potential. Potential can hinder you. We know what we can be if everything clicks every time, and we were banking on that at the beginning of the year."

Tomlin's exact words weren't shared, but from the talk in the locker room over the month, they were powerful words, words that left an impact.

"It's a day-to-day thing with him," said rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. "It's always pushing forward, moving forward. It's always positivity. There is nothing that is going to hold you down. It's always going to be positive and transparent."

Linebacker Alex Highsmith said the way the team turned things around is a testament to the type of coach Tomlin is, pushing the players to show their resiliency.

"I think he showed what type of coach he is, how we were able to finish," said Highsmith. "The beginning of the season wasn't how we wanted to start. I am just proud of how this team finished. We were resilient. We just kept fighting. It gave us some momentum going into next season.