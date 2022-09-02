Offensive line playing the long game

Davis reported for duty with his new team on Wednesday unaware of what the Steelers envisioned for him initially in terms of a new role.

"No, I just got in, got a practice under my belt and kinda just rollin' with it," said Davis, who started games at every offensive line position except center during a five-year run in Miami (2017-21).

He has a plan in mind while that's being determined.

"Just gotta get better each day and try to grind it out in the classroom," he added.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is on board with that, for all concerned.

"We're gonna continue to get better and continue to work to put them in a good position to make plays, that falls on me," Canada said.

"There's always going to be things that are gonna happen that we're not gonna like that everyone's gonna talk about. But I'm never gonna talk about those things in here, it's gonna be getting better and working better. We're progressing along. We do have a new group. There's good plays and bad plays. We just gotta keep jelling together, keep getting better."

That work resumes on Monday.

The offensive line won't be alone in such an undertaking.