Nunn's impact was felt by many

"I would help do research for the banquet because we did a program," said Jefferies. "I would write stories for it. We would have sponsors who would underwrite the cost of bringing the players in from around the county. When it was in Pittsburgh, the guys would get the chance to see the players up close. They got to see these guys live to see if they wanted to draft them or bring them to Pittsburgh.

"What made it special was each year the players who were chosen would come back and talk to the younger guys, tell them what playing pro football was like, what they needed to do. I think that is one of the reasons, if you look at the guys who played for the Steelers, Mel Blount, Donnie Shell, John Stallworth, they had visions of what they wanted to do after playing football. Bill Nunn would tell them you should do this, go this way. Stay out of trouble. And don't forget to get your education."

Jefferies pointed to players like Dwight White, Blount, Stallworth, L.C. Greenwood and others who took Nunn's advice, working during the offseasons to build something for the future.

"Someone would always have a question for Bill," said Jefferies. "Things like what do I do in this situation, how do I approach this. Stallworth followed some of the advice Bill Nunn gave him about his education and utilizing that in the offseason because football won't last forever.

"In addition to being able to recognize talent, Bill Nunn gave them guidance for what they could do later in life to make their lives more comfortable. They weren't making money like they are today. You needed somebody to help you. You needed someone to give you direction. He was a sounding board for a lot of the guys."

Recognizing talent, though, that is what made Nunn who he was. He had an ability like no other to go into the Black colleges and find the gems and then understand how they would fit into the Steelers system once he began scouting for the team.

"He had an eye for talent," said Jefferies. "He was an outstanding basketball player. He knew what it took to be a good athlete. For example, seeing Donnie Shell who was a linebacker at South Carolina State, and he saw that he would be a great free safety. Now he is going to the Hall of Fame.

"Bill Nunn just had an instinct for it. His relationship with the Black colleges was solid because he knew all of the coaches, sports information directors and players. He would visit the campuses during the year, talk to the guys, get film so he could get an evaluation of where they were playing in college to know how it would translate in the NFL. He had that eye that you need to be able to tell if a guy is successful or not. He was pretty accurate in his predictions.