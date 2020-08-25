Nunn a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The reason the HBCUs were Nunn's area of expertise is that long before Dan Rooney convinced him to join the Steelers' scouting department, he was the Sports Editor of The Pittsburgh Courier and had made a career of opening the doors to the NFL for a generation of players who otherwise never would have gotten the opportunity at a career in professional football.

Nunn was born into a home where the family business was journalism, at a time when newspapers not only were the primary source of information for most people but also when some newspapers served as watchdogs, as muckrakers when necessary, as promoters of social justice or at least the exposers of social injustice. Nunn's father, William G. Nunn Sr., was the editor-in-chief of The Pittsburgh Courier, which in its heyday boasted a national circulation of 400,000, a Pittsburgh-based newspaper with branch offices in New York City, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

To its readers, the Courier was recognized as one of the most influential black publications in America, and when Nunn was a sports reporter and later the sports editor there he became one of the most influential people in the field of identifying professional athletes-in-waiting. And as a sports journalist, Nunn's beat centered around the historically black colleges, most of which are located in the South.

During the era when The Pittsburgh Courier flourished, Nunn traveled to cover the best football game played between black colleges each weekend, and then at the end of the season he selected what was the definitive Black College Football All-America team. It was a selection committee of one. Having been schooled in journalism by his father; by Wendell Smith, who was with Jackie Robinson daily as he integrated Major League Baseball; and by Chester L. Washington, who started at the Courier as a stenographer before working his way up to sports editor, Nunn's influence in sports grew to be significant.

"When I worked in sports for the Courier, some of my stories were in The Sporting News and the NCAA (publications)," Nunn once said. "I covered so many of the major things, particularly with boxing. I covered Archie Moore, Floyd Patterson, Ezzard Charles. I also was putting together the Black College All-America football team, and so I had a lot of contacts at the black schools."

One such example of Nunn's influence came in 1952, more than 15 years before he joined the Steelers, when Wellington Mara, at the time the owner of the New York Football Giants, instructed his team to use its pick in the 27th round of that NFL Draft on Roosevelt Brown, a tackle from Morgan State College. The story goes that Mara held in his hand a copy of The Pittsburgh Courier's All-America team that Nunn had picked when he pointed to Brown's name and told his people, "Take this guy."