Noll truly was 'The Emperor'

"Chuck was just the ultimate leader," said Hall of Fame defensive lineman Joe Greene and Noll's first-ever draft pick. "He had truth and belief in what he was saying, and over time all of those things he said were validated, the things about winning football games and being a solid citizen.

"I do know having Chuck as a coach made all the difference in the world in having the career that I had as a Pittsburgh Steeler. I know that early on we went 1-13, and even the year after, when you aren't having success, it's just hard to put any belief in the coach. After a while when nothing is happening positive for you, I was one of those of those guys who said what we are doing isn't working. Why shouldn't we change? But Chuck never changed. We just got better players and followed his instructions better. That's when I became a believer. Somewhere around the third year I started to see that if we did what he said, then we would win. And if we didn't do it then we wouldn't win. And I became a believer, even before we started to win. I saw the consistency in him and became a believer because of what he said and it became clear that how he was coaching us was the right way. In my time I didn't see him hug a player or embrace a player, but he still loved his players. He wasn't one for showing those kinds of emotions. But I watched him, and I saw him show his appreciation for his players and for his team in a very quiet and subtle way."

Noll was a humble man, one who would rather talk about his love of flying than football, and one who never took credit for the success he brought to the Steelers, even when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"The single most important thing we had in the Steelers of the 1970s was an ability to work together," said Noll during his acceptance speech. "The thing that stuck out was we had a lot of people who didn't worry about what somebody else did. If someone else was having a tough time on a particular day, they reached down and got it up a little more. They got the thing done. Whatever they had to do, they did to win. There was never a reason to let down.

"Right now you hear about teamwork and it's defined as 50-50, and that is a falsehood. There's no such thing as 50-50. You do whatever you have to do as part of the team. You may have to carry somebody.