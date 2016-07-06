No surprise that AB ranks high

Jul 06, 2016 at 02:10 PM

The countdown of the "Top 100 Players of 2016" continued on NFL Network, and receiver Antonio Brown made the list.

*

The most recent show revealed the players ranked No. 10-1, and Brown was ranked No. 4. The Top 100 list is based on voting by current NFL players.*

Brown was voted the Steelers MVP last season for the third time, finishing the season with career bests for receptions with 135 and receiving yards with 1,834. He also added 10 touchdown receptions.

Brown, who was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl, recorded at least 120 receptions and 1,600 receiving yards in two consecutive seasons, establishing new team records. He also is the first player in team history to reach 1,500 yards from scrimmage in three straight seasons.

"He is exceptional," said Steelers Hall of Fame receiver John Stallworth. "He does it and he does it extremely well. He works extremely hard. I would put him right up there with any wide receiver in the league.

"He runs with the ball, he catches the ball extremely well. He has good quickness left to right. He is fast. I can't think of anything he doesn't do well. He goes up after the ball well. He is a very intelligent young man. He has all of the skills."

This is the sixth straight year players have voted on the Top 100 players in the NFL for a series that is currently airing every Wednesday on NFL Network. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made the list at No. 21, running back Le'Veon Bell at No. 41, while defensive end Cameron Heyward at No. 88.

PHOTOS: Highlights - Antonio Brown

The best photos of WR Antonio Brown from the 2015 season.

