No pressure on Brown

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was voted the Steelers MVP last season, but said winning that honor hasn't put any more pressure on him this year.

"I wouldn't say pressure," said Brown, who has been at the team's practice facility since voluntary workouts began on April 16. "Every year you want to study tape, study yourself and get better from it. All I want to do is get better from last year and do more than I did last year.

"I just have to work within myself to be better. I just have to take care of my game."

Brown, who finished the 2011 season with 69 receptions for 1,108 yards and two touchdowns, knows that this offseason is pivotal with new offensive coordinator Todd Haley and that OTAs are more valuable than ever this year.

"It's going to be key for us guys to get in and start studying so we can get on the same page and talk the same language," said Brown. "It's going to be special. Guys are here now working out to get the ball rolling. We have to build off it as we head to training camp."

Second-round pick Mike Adams hasn't been able to take part in OTAs yet because of Ohio State's class schedule, but that doesn't mean football isn't on his mind. Adams knows the most important thing right now is learning the playbook, but isn't worried about making the adjustment from college to the NFL.

"At the end of the day it's football," said Adams. "There might be different terms we use in college, but at the end of the day it's all football. For me, it's just the game I love, so I don't really look at it as a difficulty, but more as a challenge to myself to see how well I can master the offense, how quick I can do it so that I can get on the field and help this team."

Adams would like nothing more than to step in right away and help protect quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but he also knows being a rookie he has to earn his stripes.