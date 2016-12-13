Nix helped ring the Bell in Buffalo

"I thought our coverage units were solid, and they were highlighted by the play of Rosie Nix," said Coach Mike Tomlin in assessing the game against the Bills. "I thought he was dominant in that area, but I also thought Rosie had a good game on offense as well."

After being a decorated defensive lineman at Kent State, but too small to play the position in the NFL because he's 5-foot-11, 248 pounds, Nix was amenable to a position switch to continue his football career at the professional level. So he switched to fullback, but also concentrated on special teams. And in his first NFL season – 2015 with the Steelers – only Vince Williams, Robert Golden, and Terence Garvin finished the season with more special teams tackles than Nix's eight.

"His contributions have been on the rise since he has come back from injury." Said Tomlin about Nix in 2016. "We've had a number of guys who have missed a substantial amount of time with injury, and them getting to health is just an element of the return process. We've talked openly in recent weeks about Ladarius Green and Bud Dupree, but Rosie is also a guy who fits that bill.

"I don't know how long Rosie was out, but Rosie was out for an extended period of time. He's been back now for a decent amount of time, and over that time we've seen consistent increase in his level of play, and not only on offense but also on special teams. He solidified himself as a solid special teams contributor a year ago, and so it's good to see him back to the level of production he reached last week. And hopefully he continues, not only on offense but also on special teams."

For sure, Bell figures to be one who hopes it continues on offense.