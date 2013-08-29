NFL, retirees resolve concussion suit

Former United States District Judge Layn Phillips, the court-appointed mediator in the consolidated concussion-related lawsuits brought by more than 4,500 retired football players against the National Football League and others, announced today that the parties had reached an agreement to end the litigation and provide medical and other benefits, as well as compensation, to qualifying injured players or their families.

The agreement came after nearly two months of intensive negotiations, and if approved, will contribute $765 million to provide medical benefits and injury compensation for retired NFL football players, fund medical and safety research, and cover litigation expenses.

Attorneys' fees, to be approved by the district court, will be paid in addition to the settlement amount.

Once final documentation is completed, the settlement will be filed with Judge Brody, who will then schedule a hearing to consider whether to grant preliminary approval to the agreement.

If the settlement receives preliminary approval, Judge Brody will direct the parties to distribute notice to the retired players.