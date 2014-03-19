NFL Network Dynasty Week: Pittsburgh Steelers

During the month of March NFL Network's programming will focus on the five greatest NFL dynasties – the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

This week is Steelers Week, which starts Monday, March 17 and continues through Sunday, March 23.

Every "Dynasty Week" will feature team-related segments on NFL AM and NFL Total Access, as well as interviews with guests associated with each team.

Additionally, throughout the week NFL Network will show team-related editions of such shows as A Football Life, America's Game, NFL's Top 10 and Sound FX, as well as classic games and Super Bowl re-airs.

Steelers Week features the following Steelers-related programming:

Monday, March 17

2 pm – Top 10 – Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers" - The Pittsburgh Steelers have won six Lombardi Trophies and have sixteen players in the Hall of Fame. If you had to pick ten of them - who would they be?

3 pm - A Football Life – The Immaculate Reception- A Football Life features the iconic "Immaculate Reception" play that has been described in various ways - a myth, miracle, conspiracy, crime and a detective story.

4 pm – America's Game – The 1974 Steelers - Re-live the story of the 1974 Steelers through the eyes of Joe Greene, Andy Russell and Franco Harris. Narrated by Ed Harris.

5 pm – America's Game – The 1975 Steelers - Re-live the story of the 1975 Steelers through the eyes of Lynn Swann, Mike Wagner and Dwight White. Narrated by Bruce Willis.

6 pm – Super Bowl IX - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings - Steelers running back Franco Harris rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown earning Super Bowl MVP honors as the Steelers beat the Vikings 16-6.

6:30 pm – Super Bowl X - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys - The Steelers won their second straight Super Bowl championship defeating the Cowboys 21-17. Steelers wide receiver Lynn Swann was named MVP after gaining 161 yards and a touchdown.

9 pm – In Their Own Words – Steelers of the 70's Part I - This two part documentary takes us up close and personal with the likes of Chuck Noll, "Mean" Joe Greene, Terry Bradshaw and the rest of the 1970's Pittsburgh Steelers. As told in their own words, the Steelers of the early '70s formed the base of an NFL dynasty, making the playoffs in eight seasons and becoming the only team in NFL history to win four Super Bowls in six years, as well as the first to win more than two.

10 pm - In Their Own Words – Steelers of the 70's Part II - This two part documentary takes us up close and personal with the likes of Chuck Noll, "Mean" Joe Greene, Terry Bradshaw and the rest of the 1970's Pittsburgh Steelers. As told in their own words, the Steelers of the early '70s formed the base of an NFL dynasty, making the playoffs in eight seasons and becoming the only team in NFL history to win four Super Bowls in six years, as well as the first to win more than two.

Tuesday, March 18

2 pm - Super Bowl XIII: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys - Steelers become first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls, defeating Cowboys 35-31. Terry Bradshaw wins MVP after passing for record 4 touchdowns and 318 yards.

5 pm - America's Game – The 1978 Steelers - Re-live the story of the 1978 Steelers through the eyes of Rocky Bleier, Randy Grossman, Mel Blount and Joe Greene. Narrated by Bruce Willis.

6:30 pm - Sound FX – Mike Tomlin - On-field sights and sounds of Mike Tomlin's memorable NFL career.

9 pm - NFL's Greatest Games – Super Bowl XIII-Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys - All the drama of this historic game is relived in this 90-minute special as NFL FILMS reconstructs the game using archival footage and the original radio calls. All the excitement from the Steelers 35-31 victory in the Super Bowl.

Wednesday, March 19

1 am - Top 10 – Top 10 Defenses - We know they win championships, but which defense can claim bragging rights on this list? NFL's Top 10 counts down the top 10 defenses of all time.

2 pm – Super Bowl Classics – Super Bowl XIV: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Rams - The Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 to become the first team in NFL history to win four Super Bowls. Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw was named MVP after throwing for 309 yards and two touchdowns.



5 pm - America's Game – The 1979 Steelers-Re-live the story of the 1979 Steelers through the eyes of John Stalworth, LC Greenwood and John Banaszak. Narrated by Ed Harris.

6:30 pm – Sound FX – Jerome Bettis - On-field sights and sounds of Jerome Bettis' memorable NFL career.

9 pm - A Football Life – The Immaculate Reception - A Football Life features the iconic "Immaculate Reception" play that has been described in various ways - a myth, miracle, conspiracy, crime and a detective story.

Thursday, March 20

3 am – NFL Classic Games – Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (01/05/03) - In a 2002 AFC Wild Card game, the Steelers score 22 points in the final quarter to rally past the Browns. Tommy Maddox and Kelly Holcomb both throw for more than 350 yards and connect on 3 TDs.



2 pm – Super Bowl Classics – Super Bowl XL - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks - Hines Ward propels the Steelers to victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Ward earned MVP honors with 5 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 21-10 win - making it the first 6-seeded team to win the Super Bowl.

5 pm - America's Game – The 2005 Steelers - Re-live the story of the 2005 Steelers through the eyes of Bill Cowher, Jerome Bettis and Joey Porter. Narrated by Tom Selleck.

6:30 pm - Sound FX – Ben Roethlisberger - On-field sights and sounds of Ben Roethlisberger's memorable NFL career.

Friday, March 21

3 am - NFL Classic Games – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants (12/18/04) - Ben Roethlisberger outduels Eli Manning throwing for 316 yards and engineering a fourth-quarter comeback in battle of highly-touted Rookie quarterbacks.



2 pm - Super Bowl Classics – Super Bowl XLIII - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals - Ben Roethlisberger leads the Steelers to a dramatic come-from-behind victory in a wild back-and-forth game that set 12 Super Bowl records; Pittsburgh secured its record 6th Super Bowl with the win

5:30 pm - America's Game – The 2008 Steelers - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals - Ben Roethlisberger leads the Steelers to a dramatic come-from-behind victory in a wild back-and-forth game that set 12 Super Bowl records; Pittsburgh secured its record 6th Super Bowl with the win

9 pm - Top 10 – Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers" - The Pittsburgh Steelers have won six Lombardi Trophies and have sixteen players in the Hall of Fame. If you had to pick ten of them - who would they be?

Saturday, March 22

1 am – Top 10 – Top 10 Draft Classes - Super Bowl champions are built through the Draft; join NFL Network as we rank the greatest draft classes in the history of the NFL, including the legendary Steelers class of '74.



3 am – NFL Classic Games – 2005 AFC Divisional: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts (1/15/06) - Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt missed a game-tying 46-yard field goal attempt with 17 seconds remaining, as the Steelers upset the Colts 21-18 in an AFC divisional playoff game at the RCA Dome.



5:30 am – The 2005 Steelers -Under head coach Bill Cowher, the Steelers finished the regular season 11-5. Led to the playoffs by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and veteran running back Jerome Bettis, the Steelers defeated the Bengals (31-17), the Colts (21-18) and the Broncos (34-17) on their way to Super Bowl XL. Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was named Super Bowl MVP after gaining 123 receiving yards and a touchdown as the Steelers defeated the Seahawks (21-10).

3 pm – Top 10 – Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers - The Pittsburgh Steelers have won six Lombardi Trophies and have sixteen players in the Hall of Fame. If you had to pick ten of them - who would they be?

5:30 pm – NFL's Greatest Games – Super Bowl XIII - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys - All the drama of this historic game is relived in this 90-minute special as NFL FILMS reconstructs the game using archival footage and the original radio calls. All the excitement from the Steelers 35-31 victory in the Super Bowl.

Sunday, March 23

3 am - Super Bowl Classics – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks - Hines Ward propels the Steelers to victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Ward earned MVP honors with 5 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 21-10 win - making it the first 6-seeded team to win the Super Bowl.



11 am – America's Game – 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers - Re-live the story of the 2008 Steelers through the eyes of Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger and Troy Polamalu. Narrated by Jon Hamm.



Monday, March 24

