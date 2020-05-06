NFL Game Pass: The 2019 season

THE LAST IN A SERIES OF STORIES OFFERING SUGGESTIONS TO STEELERS FANS ABOUT TAKING ADVANTAGE OF FREE NFL GAME PASS.

Today's suggestions for viewing past games are from the Steelers' 2019 season:

SEPT. 22, 2019: 49ERS 24, STEELERS 20

It was a road game without their franchise quarterback against an opponent that would end up representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, and the Steelers came within a late turnover from pulling out a victory. But this game was significant for the manner in which it showcased a defense that would end the season leading the NFL in both sacks and takeaways. Minkah Fitzpatrick had been acquired in a trade with Miami on the Tuesday before this game, but he not only started and played all 79 defensive snaps, but the Steelers' new free safety also contributed five tackles, one hit on the quarterback, an interception, and a forced fumble for a defense that finished with a season-high five takeaways. Rookie Devin Bush recovered two fumbles, and T.J. Watt contributed an interception and a fumble recovery. Mason Rudolph threw touchdown passes of 76 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster and 39 yards to Diontae Johnson, and he finished with a passer rating of 81.4, which was just a tick behind Jimmy Garoppolo's 82.4.

OCT. 28, 2019: STEELERS 27, DOLPHINS 14

The five-takeaway game against the 49ers was a season-high, but the Steelers had two other games in which they recorded four takeaways, and one of those came in this come-from-behind victory over the Dolphins at Heinz Field. The Dolphins sprinted out to a 14-0 lead, but then the Steelers took over and controlled the action on both sides of the ball. Minkah Fitzpatrick welcomed his former team to Pittsburgh with two interceptions; T.J. Watt had two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery; Steven Nelson recovered a fumble; and Cam Heyward and Bud Dupree each recorded a sack. Mason Rudolph completed 20-of-36 for 251 yards, with two touchdowns, one interception, and a rating of 84.4, which was higher than Ryan Fitzpatrick's 71.9. James Conner gained 145 yards on 23 carries (6.3 average) and a touchdown; JuJu Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown; and Diontae Johnson caught five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.