Labriola On

NFL Game Pass: The 2019 season

May 06, 2020 at 06:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

THE LAST IN A SERIES OF STORIES OFFERING SUGGESTIONS TO STEELERS FANS ABOUT TAKING ADVANTAGE OF FREE NFL GAME PASS.

The NFL will be offering complimentary access to NFL Game Pass to provide fans the opportunity to relive games and moments from seasons past.

NFL Game Pass offers an extensive library of football programming for fans, including access to regular season and postseason games; to previous years of NFL Films' series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life; and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league's star players and coaches.

To sign up for the complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, fans need to create an account on the web at NFL.com/GamePass, or via the NFL app across mobile and connected TV devices.

Today's suggestions for viewing past games are from the Steelers' 2019 season:

SEPT. 22, 2019: 49ERS 24, STEELERS 20
It was a road game without their franchise quarterback against an opponent that would end up representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, and the Steelers came within a late turnover from pulling out a victory. But this game was significant for the manner in which it showcased a defense that would end the season leading the NFL in both sacks and takeaways. Minkah Fitzpatrick had been acquired in a trade with Miami on the Tuesday before this game, but he not only started and played all 79 defensive snaps, but the Steelers' new free safety also contributed five tackles, one hit on the quarterback, an interception, and a forced fumble for a defense that finished with a season-high five takeaways. Rookie Devin Bush recovered two fumbles, and T.J. Watt contributed an interception and a fumble recovery. Mason Rudolph threw touchdown passes of 76 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster and 39 yards to Diontae Johnson, and he finished with a passer rating of 81.4, which was just a tick behind Jimmy Garoppolo's 82.4.

OCT. 28, 2019: STEELERS 27, DOLPHINS 14
The five-takeaway game against the 49ers was a season-high, but the Steelers had two other games in which they recorded four takeaways, and one of those came in this come-from-behind victory over the Dolphins at Heinz Field. The Dolphins sprinted out to a 14-0 lead, but then the Steelers took over and controlled the action on both sides of the ball. Minkah Fitzpatrick welcomed his former team to Pittsburgh with two interceptions; T.J. Watt had two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery; Steven Nelson recovered a fumble; and Cam Heyward and Bud Dupree each recorded a sack. Mason Rudolph completed 20-of-36 for 251 yards, with two touchdowns, one interception, and a rating of 84.4, which was higher than Ryan Fitzpatrick's 71.9. James Conner gained 145 yards on 23 carries (6.3 average) and a touchdown; JuJu Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown; and Diontae Johnson caught five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

NOV. 10, 2019: STEELERS 17, L.A. RAMS 12
The Steelers started this season 0-3, but this victory over the Rams at Heinz Field got them to 5-4 and allowed them to get over .500 for the first time. Again it was the defense leading the way, this time with four sacks and four takeaways against an offense that had been the darling of the league the previous season. Mason Rudolph completed 22-of-38 (57.9 percent) for 242 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 85.6 to out-play Jared Goff, who completed 22-of-41 (53.7 percent) for 243 yards, with no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a rating of 51.2. Joe Haden finished the game with seven tackles, five passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble; Minkah Fitzpatrick had four tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery that he returned 43 yards for a touchdown; Vince Williams had three tackles and a fumble recovery; and the sacks were recorded by T.J. Watt with two, and one apiece by Cam Heyward and Javon Hargrave.

