NFL Foundation provides grants to youth camps

The NFL Foundation continued their commitment to youth football by awarding nearly $700,000 to 221 football camps hosted by current and former NFL players and coaches. The money was awarded as a part of the foundation's Youth Football Camp Grant Program.

Camps that receive the grants are free, non-contact camps for children ages 5-18 that focus primarily on teaching proper technique and sportsmanship. Included in the recipients were FUNdamentals camps that are done in conjunction with USA Football.

Steelers' linebacker LaMarr Woodley was among those receiving a grant for his camp, which was held in his hometown of Saginaw, Michigan in June.

Approximately 400 youth attended the camp, with current and former NFL players among the instructors.

"I want this to get bigger and better every year," said Woodley. "That's our goal."

Woodley, as well as the other players attending, also spoke to the participants about education and leading a disciplined lifestyle.

