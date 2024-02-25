NFL Combine: How to watch, listen and follow

Steelers fans will likely get a look at the teams' No. 1 draft pick when the NFL Scouting Combine heads to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, beginning on Monday, February 26.

Who will that player be?

Only time will tell.

But over 300 players will participate in what has become known as football's biggest job interview during a week filled with on-field workouts, medical testing, interviews with coaches, general managers and team personnel, and plenty of on camera time with the media.

For those participating it is an opportunity to stand out, make a lasting impression, or even open some eyes in front of all NFL football personnel.

And Steelers.com and all of our digital and social channels will have you covered from beginning to end with daily coverage from the Combine.

Here is what to expect and how you can make sure you don't miss any of the action or news.

Coverage includes:

• Exclusive one-on-one video interview with General Manager Omar Khan on Tuesday, Feb. 27

• Full coverage of General Manager Omar Khan's local and national media access in written and video packages

• Daily notebook featuring all the news from the Combine, including exclusive interview content

• Daily written reports wrapping up on-field performances and media availabilities beginning when players take the field on Thursday, Feb. 29

• Steelers historical Combine workout videos including T.J. Watt, George Pickens, Minkah Fitzpatrick and others

• Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) broadcasting live from Radio Row. SNR coverage will run from Tuesday, Feb. 27-Thursday, Feb. 29 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, March 1 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Ways to follow the Steelers at the Combine:

• Steelers.com

• Steelers Official Mobile App

• X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube - @Steelers

• Steelers Nation Radio (SNR)

Steelers Nation Radio Live at the NFL Scouting Combine

Steelers Nation Radio (SNR), the official 24/7 audio home of the Steelers, will be live and on-location at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Starting on Tuesday, February 27 through Friday, March 1, SNR will broadcast live each day from Indianapolis. Content will include Steelers draft talk, interviews with special guests and audio from media availabilities at the Combine. Programming is hosted by some of your favorite SNR personalities, including SNR Drive's Dale Lolley and Matt Williamson, Wes Uhler and Arthur Moats of Steelers Blitz, as well as Max Starks of the Steelers Radio Network.

Each night, you can also watch a special videocast of that days' SNR Drive program on the Steelers Official YouTube channel.

You can also download your favorite Steelers audio content. Check out the Steelers podcasts here.

SNR Live 2024 NFL Combine Programming Schedule

Tuesday, February 27, 2024: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET