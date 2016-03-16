NFL announces fan details for NFL Draft

The NFL will welcome the newest members to the NFL family when the NFL Draft returns to Chicago April 28-30. Fans interested in attending the NFL Draft may register for Fan Mobile Pass at NFL.com/FanMobilePass beginning Wednesday, March 16 at 1 p.m. ET until Saturday, March 26 at 12:59 a.m. ET for a chance to win two tickets. Winners will be randomly selected. More information regarding the opportunity to win free tickets is listed below.

The 81st NFL Draft will take place at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University and extend to the adjacent park. Selection Square Driven by Hyundai will be home to the 32 team Draft tables and Grant Park will transform into Draft Town, a free admission, three-day outdoor football fan festival. No tickets are required to enter Draft Town.

Round 1, slated for Thursday, April 28, will include NFL prospects walking the red carpet before the start of the Draft (8 p.m. ET).

Former players from the NFL Legends Community will announce selections for Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 29 beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Rounds 4-7 will take place outside at Selection Square Driven by Hyundai and in locations across the country on Saturday, April 30 beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Teams will announce their Draft selections for Rounds 4-5 at their facilities and other unique market locations. Picks for Rounds 6-7 will be announced at Selection Square. Fans in Chicago will have the opportunity to take photos on the Draft stage at the Auditorium Theatre.





The 2016 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network and ESPN, and can be heard nationwide on SiriusXM NFL Radio.





The following outlines opportunities for fans to take part in the NFL Draft celebrations throughout Chicago. Fans should visit NFL.com/DraftTown, follow @NFL on Twitter and use #NFLDraft for the most up-to-date information. Fans in Chicago are encouraged to share their experiences using #DraftTown.

Important Dates for Fan Ticket Sweepstakes:

* *

A limited number of tickets are available for both the Auditorium Theatre and Selection Square Driven by Hyundai for Thursday, April 28 (Round 1) and Friday, April 29 (Rounds 2-3). On Saturday, April 30 (Rounds 4-7), a limited number of tickets are available for Selection Square Driven by Hyundai as the Auditorium Theatre will be open to the public for tours and photo opportunities.

Selection Square Driven by Hyundai will serve as the epicenter of the Draft. Selection Square will feature all 32 team tables where representatives from NFL teams will make their Draft selections throughout the three days.

Selection Square will include a reserved seating section and NFL Network produced live programming all three days of the Draft. Upon selection, Draft picks in attendance will be featured outside in Selection Square for interviews in front of the crowd.

Draft Town is the free admission, interactive Draft celebration in Grant Park open all three days of the Draft. Families and fans of all ages are invited to join the Draft festivities full of food, interactive games, free player autographs, photo opportunities and more. The 900,000-square foot celebration is the size of more than 15 football fields.

March 16-March 26: Fans may register for the chance to win two tickets to the Auditorium Theatre or Selection Square Driven by Hyundai at NFL.com/FanMobilePass. Fans will receive their unique Fan Mobile Pass QR code via email after entering the contest.

April 5: Fans selected as winners will receive an e-mail on or around April 5 containing the date (one of three days), venue (either Auditorium Theatre or Selection Square Driven by Hyundai) and instructions for confirming attendance.

Fans selected as winners will receive an e-mail on or around April 5 containing the date (one of three days), venue (either Auditorium Theatre or Selection Square Driven by Hyundai) and instructions for confirming attendance. April 7: Deadline for selected fans to confirm attendance. Upon submitting acceptance information, fans will receive a final confirmation e-mail including check-in details for the specified Draft day.





April 28-April 30:Confirmed winners will need to present a government issued photo ID and their unique Fan Mobile Pass QR code at Draft Town to check-in and receive wristbands, while their guest will need to present a government issued photo ID (if over 18 years of age) on the selected day during designated hours. Wristbands are required to secure tickets for entry into the Auditorium Theatre and Selection Square Driven by Hyundai. Fans will receive instructions detailing the time and location to exchange wristbands for tickets and access to venue.



