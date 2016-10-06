More of the same required

Moats credited a combination of more blitzes and better one-on-one play.

"I feel like it was a good mix," he said. "We definitely had some pressures called that helped us out, and at the same time guys were winning their one-on-ones. At the end of the day I feel like collectively we did a god job but there's still tons of room for improvement.

"Me personally, I missed a sack on just a contain, things like that. And then just little details within the game as far as finishing rushes. If we do those better and more effectively we'll have even more sacks."

READY TO RETURN: S Sean Davis didn't play in the Kansas City game (back) but he isn't on the practice report this week and he anticipates picking up where he left off as the extra cornerback in the five-defensive backs "nickel" defense against the Jets.

"Back like it was," Davis said of his status. "I'm back to practice, full participant and everything.

I'm back in the rotation like I never missed a beat.

"I always want to be out there with the guys contributing. It benefitted my body, taking that (Kansas City) game off. I was eager to get out there, I was ready to go. But the score, there was no need for me to go out there. The guys did a good job handling that but I'm back and I'm ready to go."

A LINE ON THE LINE: LG Ramon Foster (chest) reported no setbacks after participating in practice fully on Wednesday and did so again today.

Foster expects to play against the Jets on an offensive line that would include Chris Hubbard at right tackle.