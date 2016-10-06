More of the same required

**
The Steelers prepare for the week 5 matchup against the New York Jets.
REPEAT AS NECESSARY:** DE Cam Heyward isn't ready to celebrate a breakthrough for the pass rush after a four-sacks night against Kansas City.
Heyward, who dropped Kansas City QB Alex Smith three times in last Sunday night's 43-14 victory, wants to see production from the pass rush again and again and again.
"Last week was last week," Heyward said. "It can't just be a blip on the radar. We have a lot of good pass rushers, guys who can get after the quarterback but we have to prove it week in and week out.
"The first quarter (of the season), we started off a little rocky. Now, it's time for the second quarter. We'll see how it goes."
The Steelers had one sack through their first three games.
Now they have five, and confirmation as to what needs to happen to keep that number on the rise.
"I thought we won more one-on-ones," Heyward said. "It wasn't just me and (DE Stephon) Tuitt. You saw guys like (LB) Jarvis (Jones) and (LB) Arthur (Moats) and 'Debo' (LB William Gay) crushing that pocket.
"(Smith) got it off a couple times a little early but there was always somebody giving him a little hit after, it was good."
Moats credited a combination of more blitzes and better one-on-one play.
"I feel like it was a good mix," he said. "We definitely had some pressures called that helped us out, and at the same time guys were winning their one-on-ones. At the end of the day I feel like collectively we did a god job but there's still tons of room for improvement.
"Me personally, I missed a sack on just a contain, things like that. And then just little details within the game as far as finishing rushes. If we do those better and more effectively we'll have even more sacks."
READY TO RETURN: S Sean Davis didn't play in the Kansas City game (back) but he isn't on the practice report this week and he anticipates picking up where he left off as the extra cornerback in the five-defensive backs "nickel" defense against the Jets.
"Back like it was," Davis said of his status. "I'm back to practice, full participant and everything.
I'm back in the rotation like I never missed a beat.
"I always want to be out there with the guys contributing. It benefitted my body, taking that (Kansas City) game off. I was eager to get out there, I was ready to go. But the score, there was no need for me to go out there. The guys did a good job handling that but I'm back and I'm ready to go."
A LINE ON THE LINE: LG Ramon Foster (chest) reported no setbacks after participating in practice fully on Wednesday and did so again today.
Foster expects to play against the Jets on an offensive line that would include Chris Hubbard at right tackle.
"Nobody else got reps there," Foster said. "That's how it's looking right now."