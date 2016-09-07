Mitchell rubbed off on Norman

SPITTIN' IMAGE:** The Steelers will be opposed by one of the NFL's most combative and competitive cornerbacks when they visit the Redskins and Josh Norman on Monday night, and they might have Mike Mitchell, in part, to thank for that.

"Josh is like my little brother," Mitchell insisted. "He gets a lot of that from me, I feel like."

Norman was a fifth-round pick by Carolina in 2012.

Mitchell joined the Panthers in 2013 after four years with the Raiders, then signed with the Steelers the following season.