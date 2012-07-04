Miller's help pays dividends for research

Jul 04, 2012 at 10:49 AM

Tight end Heath Miller has been active in the fight against breast cancer and raising money for studies, and was on hand to present a check to Magee-Women's Research Institute & Foundation and Magee-Women's Hospital of UPMC in conjunction with A Glimmer of Hope Foundation.

The money will be used for patient education as well as funding genetic testing for premenopausal women with personal and family histories of breast cancer.

"It pulls all of our resources together that are useful for women under the age of 40 or 45 that get breast cancer," said Judy Herstine, the administrator of the Women's Cancer Program at Magee. "The cancer is a little bit different. They are dealing with different things, fertility issues, kids they have to talk to about cancer, genetics. We have been able to pull all of the resources together and look at research protocol for them. This helps tremendously."

The check, which was for $132,300, is just a portion of the over $900,000 A Glimmer of Hope has raised to help fund studies and research, particularly focusing on those diagnosed under the age of 40.

"We have been pushing for this for years and we have been relentless on this," said Diana Napper, the president of A Glimmer of Hope. "It's a different disease in young women. I didn't think it would reach the magnitude of a study where we are the only ones in the country. But we are there. To be able to give this money and support the program through the help of Heath Miller, I am ecstatic. It makes a difference to have a world class athlete and person as well. I appreciate his support."

A Glimmer of Hope has a long tradition of working with the Steelers, beginning with Alan and Julie Faneca and continuing with Miller and his wife Katie.

"A lot of women are faced with breast cancer and that struggle and there is not a lot of research on the premenopausal stage of it," said Miller. "It's neat to see where the work goes. We are happy to help them out."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Community Corner: Welcoming special groups to camp

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

Coming together for a great cause

Troy Polamalu was honored at the Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast

news

Irish eyes were smiling

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala was held at Acrisure Stadium on St. Patrick's Day

news

Committed to making a difference

The Steelers Social Justice Fund provided more than half a million dollars to organizations in 2022

news

Community Corner: Giving from the heart

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

Sharing love and support

Steelers players shared their love and support of Damar Hamlin by delivering toys to the daycare center his foundation supports

news

Steelers honor local Inspire Change Award winner

Anna Hollis, the Executive Director of Amachi Pittsburgh, is the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award winner

news

Spreading joy at the holidays

Steelers players took area kids shopping for the holidays

news

A night filled with holiday magic

The Steelers hosted the fourth annual Huddle for the Holidays at Acrisure Stadium

news

Standing up for their cause

Steelers players will be taking part in My Cause My Cleats to represent causes close to their hearts

news

Heyward is Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cameron Heyward has made giving back a passion of his

news

A time to give back

Steelers players are doing their part to make Thanksgiving special for those in the Pittsburgh community

Advertising