Celebrate the start of football at the Miller Lite Kickoff and Rib Festival, September 1st through the 5th at Heinz Field. Admission is FREE. National rib vendors, free concerts, football and fun. Don't miss free concerts by Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, The Clarks, Brothers Osborne and Tribute Thursday featuring Kiss and ACDC Tribute acts.

You can also be a part of the 28th Annual Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race, Fitness Walk and Kids' Kickoff Run which will take place on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, at 7:30 a.m. at Heinz Field. Please note the start time was moved back to accommodate other events happening on the North Shore that day.

Former Steelers All-Pro guard Alan Faneca will chair the annual Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race. Faneca served as a volunteer coach during the Steelers' OTAs, minicamp and training camp in 2016. As a Steeler, Faneca was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, and he was named First-Team All-Pro six times. The race benefits the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund.

The Miller Lite Kickoff and Rib Fest at Heinz Field Sept 1st – Sept 5th FREE ADMISSION

EVENT HOURS:

Thursday, September 1 – 4pm to 11pm

Friday, September 2 – 12pm to 11pm

Saturday, September 3 – 12pm to 11pm

Sunday, September 4 – 12pm to 11pm

Monday, September 5 – 12pm to 7pm (7:30 am 5k)

ADMISSION:

Free for festival grounds and concerts; Regular ticket Charge for Pitt game

SCHEDULE OF EVENTSThursday Sept 1: TRIBUTE THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. - Thunderstruck ACDC Tribute Act

9:00 p.m. - Strutter, KISS Tribute Act, Full Make up

Friday, Sept 2

7:30 p.m. - Opening act: Gene The Werewolf

9:00 p.m. - The Clarks

Saturday, Sept. 3

7:30 p.m. - Opening act: Sydney Hutchko

9:00 p.m. - Chris Janson

Sunday, Sept. 4

7:30 p.m. - Opening act: Saddle Up

9:00 p.m. - Travis Tritt