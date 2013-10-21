Miller helps in fight against breast cancer

Oct 21, 2013 at 02:05 PM
2013_GoH_1021_0011_Article.jpg

Glimmer of Hope Photo Gallery

On Sunday Steelers' players did their part to support the fight against breast cancer, with many of them wearing pink apparel during their 19-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Monday night they helped out again when tight end Heath Miller and his wife Katie hosted Bid for Hope, an event that benefited Glimmer of Hope, a foundation committed to raising funds for breast cancer research and finding a cure.

"It's important for me to support this because everyone has an important female in their life, whether it's their mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt or a friend," said Miller. "The percentage they will know somebody that affected by this disease is alarmingly high. If we can do what we can to help with the research we can work towards a cure and help as many people as we can."

Glimmer of Hope focuses mainly on young women diagnosed under-40, funding studies and aiding them with the emotional struggle that comes with dealing with the diagnosis and treatment. One of the current programs is funding a "Glimmer Champion" at Magee Women's Hospital of UPMC, someone that will see the young women through all stages of their treatment.

"We are working on setting protocol for women under 40 if they find a lump," said Diana Napper, the founder of Glimmer for Hope. "It's under the discretion of their physician to order the appropriate test. We are changing that. We are setting protocol to make it easier. The guidelines are not for women under 40 and we are trying to protect them.

"You look at where we came from to where we are now and we have the most support ever. The projects we have in place all benefit people in Pittsburgh, and people like to help their own. When people find out their money is staying locally we get more support to help our efforts for young women."

Bid for Hope is in its 12th year, with Miller and former Steelers guard Alan Faneca leading the charge.

"Heath is genuinely concerned about this cause, and it's great to see that," said Napper. "When you are talking about the Steelers they help us achieve our goals at the end of the day. It's heartwarming."

The players spent time signing autographs for those attending and a silent and live auction were held, which included the pink shoes Miller wore last season.

"It's crazy when you think how strict the NFL is as far as uniform policies," said Miller. "Guys get fined every week if their uniform doesn't look the way it's supposed to. For this cause they are lenient. They allow guys to support the cause and I think that's awesome."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

