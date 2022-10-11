Tomlin wants the Steelers to keep grinding

Laundry list: The Steelers are dealing with a laundry list of injuries, in particular in the secondary where the two starting corners and both safeties are dealing with injuries.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has a knee injury. Safety Terrell Edmunds remains in the concussion protocol, although he is progressing. Cornerback Cam Sutton has a hamstring injury that is lingering from the Jets game and although he played against the Bills, he didn't finish the game. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is still dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss two games, but is progressing and should practice this week. In addition, Cornerback Levi Wallace is in the concussion protocol following the Bills game.

And it doesn't stop there, with two starters on the defensive line hobbled. Nose tackle Montravius Adams has a hip injury, while defensive end Larry Ogunjobi is dealing with a back issue.

On offense, the team's top two tight ends are both injured as well. Pat Freiermuth is in the concussion protocol, while Zach Gentry is still dealing with a knee injury.

"Many of these will be management and we will let their participation be our guide in terms of availability," said Tomlin. "In situations such as the secondary, when there are several guys, we are going to have some backups that we are going to have an opportunity to get ready to play. We've got days to prepare. We're not going to seek comfort in that component of it. When you have an opportunity to put together a plan based on known circumstances, there are no excuses in our business at this level. I am excited about putting together a plan under those circumstances and utilizing the talents of the guys we have available. So, we roll our sleeves up and go to work.

"A lot of times we say in the National Football League there is not a lot of difference between a starter and a non-starter other than opportunity. Sometimes when attrition happens the way that attrition has happened with us, particularly with the secondary position of late, it provides opportunity for guys to make that real. Clichés are cool, but guys through their efforts and play making, they make clichés real. Things that we live by, such as the standard is the standard, has been made real by guys stepping up in similar adverse circumstances. With that in mind, we roll our sleeves up and get back to work this week."

Tomlin was asked if he will try to bring more pressure from the front end because of the injuries in the secondary, but with Ogunjobi and Adams both dealing with injuries, that is tough as well.

"We have some attrition in that space as well," said Tomlin. "We'll make decisions. And oftentimes, where we place pressure in terms of delivering plays are circumstantial. In some instances and run circumstances, you place pressure on the secondaries, you load the box. In other instances, in passing circumstances, you place the pressure on the front. I think that that's just a common component. There are multiple variables. All those conversations are always complex ones, ones that we're definitely willing to have, and appropriately so given the state of some of the availability. It's a coach's challenge. And it's something that I'm excited about generally."

One player Tomlin didn't mention at the top of his presser was return specialist Steven Sims. Sims had an eye injury pregame against the Bills that caused some blurriness. He wasn't able to go at the start of the game, but did play later when his vision cleared.

He is expected to be fine this week and will be the returner.