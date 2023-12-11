Tomlin, Steelers understand urgency of final stretch

Despite two losses in a row and three in their past four games, the Steelers still find themselves in the thick of the race for the playoffs in a crowded AFC field.

And they'll have a chance to right the ship and deal another of those teams vying for a playoff spot in the AFC a loss when they travel to Indianapolis on Saturday to face the Colts, who like the Steelers will take a 7-6 record into that game.

The Steelers and Colts are two of six teams in the AFC currently sitting at 7-6, while the Browns, at 8-5, hold the top wildcard spot in the conference.

The Steelers currently sit in the 6th spot in the AFC hierarchy, one spot lower than they began prior to disappointing losses to the Cardinals and Patriots in their past two games. And if they can figure out how to solve a couple of the issues that led to those losses, they still have time to make a strong push toward the postseason in their final four games.

First and foremost for head coach Mike Tomlin is correcting issues with his team's red zone defense.

Going into Sunday's games, the Steelers had the NFL's seventh-best red zone defense, allowing opponents to score a touchdown on 48.7 percent of their drives inside the Pittsburgh 20. But in the losses to the Cardinals and Patriots, the Steelers allowed five red zone touchdowns in five trips.

"We have got to get off the field in those tough circumstances," said Tomlin on Monday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "We have to hold people to feel goals, we have to keep them out in the end zone. We have to play better red zone defense than we have in recent weeks."

Over the course of the season, that hadn't been an issue for the Steelers. Prior to their past two games, the Steelers had given up just 13 red zone touchdowns in 32 trips, a touchdown percentage of 40.6 percent.