Tomlin, Steelers ready to face Ravens, Huntley again

December football: For many people, December signifies the start of the holiday season.

For Coach Mike Tomlin, when the calendar changes it's all about a different kind of football.

December football.

"As the road gets narrow, it makes you or it breaks you," said Tomlin. "You feel that pressure or you apply that pressure. It's my preference to apply it. And it's my job to make sure our team shares that sentiment."

That sentiment was on display on Sunday when the Steelers defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 19-16, on the road. What he loved seeing was all three phases of the game closing it out strong, something that is a must in the stretch run.

"That's the signature of December football," said Tomlin. "The NFL is comprised of one score games and so oftentimes your ability to make plays down the stretch determines the outcome of games. I like what we did in the waning moments of the game in all three phases.

"That's what you have to do in December. That's what you have to do as the road gets narrower. That's just signature ball and so we better develop an appetite for that. Anybody that's committed to winning here in December better develop an appetite for that. Hopefully we use those lessons learned as we move forward and continue to get better and grow, better define our division of labor, better understand our roles within this thing and more consistently engineer a formula that produces victory. That's what each week's challenge provides us."

Tomlin knows that same sentiment has to be on display on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in a huge AFC North showdown.