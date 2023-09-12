Tomlin: Steelers moving forward without Heyward, Johnson this week

The Steelers (0-1) will do so against the Browns (1-0) without the services of two of their most impactful players on both sides of the ball.

The 34-year-old Heyward, whom Tomlin said will have surgery to repair his groin issue, will be missed for not only what he brings on the field, but off it while he's out.

One of the team's defensive captains along with Watt, Heyward's presence on and off the field is something that won't be replaced by just one player.

And it's more than just replacing a player who has had double-digit sacks in each of the past two seasons.

"Replacing Cam is not a one-man job," Tomlin said. "It is a multiple-man job and a coach's job, because it changes your schematics when you lose significant players and so we all acknowledge that and we all run to that not away from that. That's an opportunity for us to show what team is about things that we hold near and dear like 'next man up.'

"Cam is not the type of guy that moves away from his teammates, whether he's participating in or not. And so, you know, some of the intangible things, some of the things that you get day to day outside of the white lines. I will still receive the benefit of that but make no mistake. There's enough for us to do replacing his tangible contributions, his play, his presence and so forth."

That being said, the team's three young defensive linemen, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal and rookie Keeanu Benton will obviously have more asked of them.

"I've been really impressed by the growth and development and what those guys have shown me throughout team development, not only Leal and Loudermilk but, but younger guys like Benton and others," Tomlin said.