Tomlin not surprised by Pickett's fourth-quarter heroics

With Pickett, that joke might ring somewhat true.

This season, Pickett is completing 56.2 percent of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions and a passer rating of 45.8 in the first quarter of the Steelers' games. In the fourth quarter, his numbers soar to a 73 percent completion percentage for 374 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but a passer rating of 102.8.

Some have attributed Pickett's lack of success early in games to the Steelers' scripting of plays heading into a game. But his effectiveness later in games might at least be partially as a result of the script.

While the Steelers are trying to score off the plays on their script, they also use the script to learn things about the opposing defense.

"We're not completely married to the script. Because some things are sight unseen, like some of the third-down things that the Rams defense was doing in the first half, for example," Tomlin said. "So there's a script we're not completely married to it. … Sometimes it's information gathering. Sometimes it's personnel exchanges, to see how they match personnel or logistically how they deal with personnel exchanges, who's matching up with who, what are good matchups. What are they doing versus certain approaches to football. And so there are many agendas that you're trying to get done in the early stages of the game from a scripting perspective."

Once those opposing adjustments are figured out, the coaching staff can then figure out what adjustments it wants to make or what matchups it wants to create to take advantage of situations.

And that plays a part in some of Pickett's late game heroics.

The Steelers would like to score more earlier in games. But they also know they have late-game Pickett on which to fall back when things don't work according to plan.