Tomlin: Bye offered Steelers time for evaluation

Getting their shots: Playing time continues to increase for members of the Steelers rookie class, with injuries playing a part in some instances, but creating their own opportunity in others.

First-round pick Broderick Jones started against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 with Dan Moore Jr. out injured. While no decision has been made on who will start this week with Moore coming back from his injury, Coach Mike Tomlin liked what he saw from Jones and said the experience is the best teacher.

"The in-helmet perspective of play that you can't get anywhere else but playing," said Tomlin. "He hasn't been deficient in learning in any of the other venues. It's just a process and opportunity."

Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton also falls under the taking advantage of an opportunity umbrella. Benton, one of the Steelers second round draft picks this year, has seen his playing time increase due to the injury to Cameron Heyward.

"That is a young guy that is utilizing all of his avenues to get better," said Tomlin. "The opportunity avenue has increased for him because of Cam Heyward's injury. I think with more exposure, he is playing more consistently and getting more comfortable. I am excited about the continued trajectory of that."

Fellow second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. was utilized in key situations against the Ravens, and the reason wasn't because of injuries, but because of what he is showing.

"With each passing week, we get an understanding of what the young guys are capable of," said Tomlin. "We're gaining a better understanding, particularly at the early portions of the year about how to best divide our labor up in an effort to win a game. We did against the Baltimore Ravens what we thought was necessary to win that game and will continue to do so."

Tomlin envisions many of the young players seeing more playing time as they progress.

"There are several variables at play," said Tomlin. "It's what they do and the quality in which they do it. It's also the opportunity. Such is always the case in team play. Things and decisions don't happen in a vacuum.