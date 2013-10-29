Mesko released; McBriar signed

The Steelers waived punter Zoltan Mesko on Tuesday, after he had been inconsistent since being signed before the start of the regular season.

Mesko was signed on Sept. 2 following his release by the New England Patriots, and the Steelers in turn released second-year punter Drew Butler. Mesko ranked 16th in the AFC and 31st in the NFL among punters with a 36.7-yard net average. He punted 34 times, with only three inside the 20-yard line.

The team added punter Mat McBriar, a 10-year veteran who played eight seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. McBriar was born in Melbourne, Australia, and began as an Australian rules football player. He played at the University of Hawaii and signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2003. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2003 preseason for a conditional draft pick, but Seattle waived him prior to the start of the season.