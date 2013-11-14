Megatron is one of a kind

He caught just one pass for 2 yards before departing with an injury the last time the Lions faced the Steelers, back on Oct. 11, 2009 at Ford Field in Detroit. It'll be a different Calvin Johnson that arrives this Sunday at Heinz Field.

"It's young Randy Moss Minnesota Vikings-like scary," Coach Mike Tomlin assessed.

Johnson's contribution to the Lions' 21-19 win last Sunday in Chicago was befitting of a 6-foot-5, 236-pound wideout known as "Megatron." To assign statistics to it: six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

His season totals of 904 receiving yards, nine scores and a 17.1 average per catch in eight games are impressive enough. The Cowboys found out what Megatron is truly capable of when he caught 14 passes for 329 yards (an NFL record for a regulation game) and a touchdown on Oct. 27.

Suffice it to say the Steelers are well aware of what they'll be up against.

LARRY FOOTE

The injured linebacker spent the 2009 season with the Lions, which was Johnson's third year in the NFL:

"He's so big and he can run like AB (Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown). He can get out of cuts, and he works hard. That's the first thing I noticed at practice, 'This guy's one of the hardest workers on the field.' It's funny when you see a 6-5 guy do things little receivers do. You're in awe, the things he can do with his body.

"That's one of those guys you don't like to look at because he's truly a Megatron. Calvin Johnson, hands down, in my opinion, just watching him being a fan, he can do it all. He's special."