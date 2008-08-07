MEDIA GUIDELINES FOR HEINZ FIELD

CREDENTIALS

Please submit your credential request to Emily Scerba at scerbae@steelers.nfl.com* *at least 10 days prior to the game date. Due to recommended security procedures, user names need to be provided for every credential that is requested.

Please specify which credential users need field access throughout the entire game and those that need pre game field access only.

All parties should be aware that the names submitted for the credentials must be the names that show up to the stadium with valid forms of identification. Once the credentialed members of the media arrive at Heinz Field, their credential number will be on a security list and matched with a name.

Credentials cannot be transferred or altered on game days or days leading up to the game to reflect a credential user other than the person the credential was issued to by the Steelers organization.

** SATELLITE TRUCK PARKING

**

Television trucks will park in the satellite truck lot located on Allegheny Avenue, across from the Carnegie Science Center, adjacent to the stadium. Please contact Emily Scerba at scerbae@steelers.nfl.com* * to receive a satellite truck parking request form. Satellite Parking Form .





** PHONE LINES

**





MEDIA WILL CALL



The media will call window opens three hours prior to kickoff and is located at the southwest corner of the stadium. All media must pick-up their credential at will call, no media credentials are sent out prior to gameday. Please be advised that media must provide photo ID, and all bags will be checked by Heinz Field security.