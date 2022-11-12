Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Saints, Week 10 

Picking out the combatants for this week's Classic Jurassic Meat-Eater Matchup was an easy pick, but what a battle it will be. Checking in for the New Orleans Saints, defensive end Cameron Jordan. He'll be lining up and doing close quarter combat with the Steelers right tackle Chuks Okorafor.

Jordan checks in at 6-foot-4, and 287 pounds. His best attributes are his quickness off the ball, explosive and violent hands. As he has aged, Jordan is characterized by his samurai sixth sense. He plays the position with his mind as well as his body. It's difficult to fool him, whether it's a screen pass, a draw or reverse. He draws from a vast wealth of game experience. He's a well decorated veteran, a first-team All-Pro (2017), a two-time second-team All-Pro (2018, 2019) and a seven-time Pro Bowler (2013, 2015, 2017–2021), not to mention making the NFL 2010's All-Decade Team.

Jordan has a low pad level, plays with a high motor and is agile and quick in the trenches. Sometimes he will stand up at the end of the line, like Charles Haley of the 49ers back in my day, as an elephant end. Ather times he'll put the hand on the ground and go.