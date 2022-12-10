Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 14

This week's Classic Jurassic Meat-Eater Matchup is an easy one to pick out. When you take a look at the ginormous meat-eaters that dwell and work in the trenches of the NFL, few of them stand out like the Ravens' massive meat-eating defensive tackle Calais Campbell.

Campbell might well be the dinosaur of dinosaurs. Here he is, in his 15th season, absolutely killing it. Yes, when you flip on the tape, several things stand out immediately. Number one is his size. Standing 6-foot-8 and weighing in at a slim looking 307-pounds, the man is the virtual embodiment of a long-armed T-Rex.

The second thing that you notice is his athleticism. He still moves so well, despite his advanced years of pounding out punishment with offensive linemen as big as SUV's and chasing down ball carriers and quarterbacks.

Campbell has recorded 5.5 sacks this year, hit the quarterback another 14 times and registered 4 tackles for loss. Add in his 29 total tackles, two passes knocked down at the line of scrimmage, two forced fumbles to boot, and you see he's a complete player.

His ability to compete versus the run or pass is plain to see when you watch tape.