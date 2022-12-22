Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 16

And this is where Chuks can shine. He needs to make the battle a phone booth battle, engage Crosby in close–quarter-combat, and not let Crosby take it to the open fields of running the arc on the pass rush.

Crosby plays the end man on the line, even lining up as a wide 9 defensive end, taking a position a body or two outside of the offensive tackle. Traps run at Crosby have a chance at success, because he doesn't "trap the trapper," or close the trap to the degree of other defensive ends. Sometimes he will gamble, and even attempt to run around the trapper to make a play, but that will also take him out of the play if he's wrong.

Where Crosby can make life miserable is getting a jump on the snap and trapping the hands of Okorafor. Time and again, Crosby will rush up field, try to knock down the hands of the offensive tackle with his long arms, and follow up by throwing an uppercut or work a wrestling slide-by, where the uppercut becomes a hook. The pass rusher throwing it will hook the back of Okorafor's outside arm and pull it by him so that Crosby can get the outside arm/shoulder and get past it.