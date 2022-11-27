Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Colts, Week 12

Buckner has an excellent swim technique, using his height and long arms to go arm-over even the tallest of the offensive linemen. Buckner also can throw a mean uppercut as well.

When Buckner has a 1-gap responsibility, he has shown he can get skinny and penetrate the A-gap, getting up field quickly. He has a great penetration charge, and the double teams have to make sure they secure him at the point of attack.

Nailing down Buckner with a double team isn't easy. For the lengthy pit wrestler that he is, he plays the double team extremely well. He uses his hands to lock out on the post-man and throw his hip into the drive blocker, all while maintaining a low pad level.

And as with a lot of what he does, he will not give up much upper body surface area to make it easy on either Daniels or Dotson. There are times though, Buckner will get nose trouble and get a little high while trying to read what's going on and get snipered on a double team.