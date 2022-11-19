Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Bengals, Week 11

Divisional play is rough in the trenches, because you play the same guy at least twice in a year. And as they say, you have to draft to win your division. The Bengals drafted 6-foot-6, 315-pound guard Cordell Volson, with the hope of matching the rookie up, in part, against the 12-year Steelers Captain Cam Heyward, who has been a stalwart over the years against the Bengals.

This is easily one of the key matchups for this week's Classic Jurassic Meat-Eater Matchup, and is a rematch from the first game of the 2022 season.

Volson came into the season as the only Bengals starter to play at all in the preseason. I'm sure that part of him being the lone starter on the line to play in preseason had to do with wanting to get him ready for the ensuing battle with Heyward, besides preparing him for life in the NFL in general.

He is a strong, well-grounded player with length that could be problematic if he were a waist-bender, especially so in the close quarter confines of the trenches.