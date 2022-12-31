Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers at Ravens, Week 17

The trench combat in this second go-round should be fierce, and resemble something this side of hamburger helper. Add in the fact the Ravens dropped 215 rush yards when these teams last played against each other three weeks ago, and you have the foundation for a good old-fashioned retribution game. And that's as if the fact that this is a Steelers-Ravens game isn't enough to bring out the more acrimony.

Ogunjobi has great snap awareness. When you watch him, he reacts so quickly that he can be in the backfield by the time you sneeze. He has excellent low pad level take-off ability, and when he can come down the line and make a play from the backside, such as the first snap of the Carolina game, he can hit the ball carrier before the play has a chance to even get started.

Larry O was the essence of the George Foreman quote when he said, "Everyone has a plan until they get hit with the right hand." Carolina came into that game with a plan, and from the first snap, Larry O was the "right hand."