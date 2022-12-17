Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers at Panthers, Week 15

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown is massive. When he gets into a three-point stance and takes his alignment over the center or either guard, he takes up the full space.

Like a predator anticipating his prey, Brown is seemingly always on the hunt. And he is this week's Classic Jurassic Meat-Eater Matchup.

Brown is the man in the middle of the Panthers players who the Steelers have to get after if they have any hope of winning this game.

When he crouches and coils in his stance, he reminds me of a Yokozuna, or sumo grand champion. Brown has balance in motion, power driven from his ham hocks, with the ability to swim over the top and split a double team. Brown practically oozes run-stopping power with a wide base, and has arms like legs, and legs like people.

Standing 6-foot-5 and packing 320 run-stopping pounds on his backside, Brown can drop anchor and hold the point of attack. He can stand up to the power surge of two men trying to move him against his will from point A to B.