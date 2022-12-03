Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers at Falcons, Week 13

The Steelers come into this week's game sporting a gaudy 160-yard rushing average over the last four weeks. To continue this streak of a revamped rushing juggernaut, there will need to be a concerted effort to contain this week's Classic Jurassic Meat-Eater Matchup, the Falcons' Grady Jarrett versus the entire Steelers offensive line.

Jarrett will line up anywhere from over the left tackle to right tackle and all points in between. So, theoretically, everyone in the trenches will have a crack at Jarrett sooner or later.

Jarrett "only" stands 6-foot and weighs in at 305 pounds. He is distinctly undersized compared to the behemoths that tend to dominate the trenches. However, when you take a gander at his stats, they tend to make you pay attention and sit up straighter in your chair.

Jarrett has registered 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. Add in 5.5 sacks and 3 passes knocked down at the line of scrimmage, and you begin to understand he's not your average run-of-the-mill trench predator.

When you turn on the tape and watch Jarrett, the first thing that jumps off the screen is his quickness. Jarrett has 6 tackles for loss in his past 6 home games, and this weekend represents his 4th game in a row at home with another opportunity to corral an opponent behind the line of scrimmage. Why the at-home advantage? The crowd noise.

Because Jarrett plays both three techniques and occasionally lines up over the center (and a 4 or 5 technique too), he has his grille near the ball. He's got a front row seat to the snap of the ball. His "see-do," as in he "sees it, then he do's it" (reaction time) is outstanding. And it makes him a real pain in the neck for the offensive lines he plays against.