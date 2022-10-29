Meat-Eater Matchup: Steelers at Eagles, Week 8

But when he is able to cut it loose, his power immediately stands out and becomes apparent. Using his inherent leverage advantage in always being able to attain the Chuck Noll "under and up" posture, Hargrave will literally put bigger men on skates going backwards because of his ability to rush with such a low pad level.

Hargrave will alter his rush, lining up on an inside eye, and then cross the face of an offensive lineman to the opposite side, always attempting to get to the edge of a man. When you rush some of the man-mountains that reside in the offensive line, rushing straight down the middle of an opponent can be a futile lesson in going nowhere quickly. Quarterbacks get rid of the ball too fast, and the "mush rush" of a power-oriented, straight-ahead charge is mitigated by those quick releases.

Hargrave, because of his powerful lower body, is a tough nut to double team and dig out. He will line up at nose tackle as well as a 3-technique and excel at both. Taking on the charge of the post-up blocker, Javon will then throw his hip into the drive man and hold his ground, all the while maintaining that low leverage.