Meat-Eater Matchup: Steelers at Dolphins, Week 7

Now Cam has mastered the art of full length lockout of the arms, "spearing" his hands to his opponents shoulder pads and mastering the body position of a sumo grand champion taking on the charge of another large prairie mammal. It's literally like catching a car rolling downhill. Strength, body posture and attitude all come together to weather the storm defensively when you are filling your designated run gap.

Taking that same posture and lockout to his pass rushing repertoire, Cam will lockout and use his great strength, leverage and power to overwhelm his opponent, who, of course, is trying to stop him.

Once you've seen the tape from a few years ago of Cam overwhelming Colts' standout Pro Bowl guard Quinton Nelson, literally weaponizing Nelson's keester by driving him back into the quarterback — in this case, Jacoby Brisset, knocking Brisset out of the game — you'll see what I'm talking about.

Given that Eichenberg tends to "catch" rather than punch his pass rushing opponent, he often gets bulled, or driven backwards. He doesn't use his length on the inside like he could. This favors Cam. Because Eichenberg stands tall, (and is tall), but doesn't "fight" tall, he ends up constantly trying to stop straight ahead pressure coming at him, while giving up large amounts of real estate. This is because he tends to lose the inside hand fighting position and rely on his size to "hunker-down-dawg." And once you are able to bull rush Eichenberg, you're only a rush away to throw an uppercut or swim on him, or run a twist stunt.