Meat-Eater Match Up: Steelers vs. Jets, Week 4

Highsmith needs to use his quickness and speed in dealing with the mammoth McDermott. But it will also take a heavy dose of the muscle Highsmith added to his frame last offseason to combat the massive McDermott. And to make his pass rushing assignments even more difficult, Highsmith most likely will have to battle more than one blocker, as McDermott frequently has assistance from a tight end, who will chip before heading out on a pass route, or a RB staying in on a max protection. Or both. That's especially the case without the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year taking some of the heat in pass pro pickups.

Highsmith has a nice combination of pass rushing prowess, power and foot speed. His first step is much like former OLB Bud Dupree, who had a tremendous first step. A student of the game, and having the best pass rushing beast and technician in the NFL in the form of T.J. Watt bookended across from him – when healthy – Highsmith has had a great opportunity to study what makes Watt tick, and how he goes about getting his business done.

If the Steelers are to get back to their winning ways, it's going to take a number of excellent performances. And one of the leading matchups that could swing the "W" into the Steelers column could be Highsmith relentlessly on the QB hunt all day long.