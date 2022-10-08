Meat-Eater Match Up: Steelers vs. Bills, Week 5

For his part, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Miller has a keen eye for a scientific and professional approach to his art of rushing the passer. Miller hosts a yearly "pass rushing summit" where some of the top quarterback hounds of the NFL gather together to work and trade secrets on the art of bagging, sacking and dancing on the quarterbacks they take down.

In six career outings against the Steelers, Miller has registered four sacks. Over 154 games, Miller has nailed 118.5 QB pelts to his trophy wall. Miller has a samurai 6th sense in timing the snap, getting up the field and running the arc. With his speed and quickness, he'll utilize an inside arm stab to help leverage the bigger offensive tackles with which he routinely does battle. And he's not adverse to try running down the middle of a man on occasion to test his chin.

Once he gets the tackles leaning heavily into him, trying to use their massive size garner control, Miller will work his arm-under, slide-by technique that James Harrison made famous. Tackles that get head heavy on Miller give a pivot point to him. Miller will use a wrestling move to under-hook an opponent's opposite arm, slide the opponents' arm across his body and turn the offending tackle like he's square dancing with mammoth 300-plus pound pass protectors.

For his part, Chuks obviously needs to keep his head back and punch, using his long arms to keep Miller at the rim of his punch radius. Chuks has the athletic footwork advantage over many offensive tackles. He has the gift of quick feet. This is what has enabled Chuks to compete with the likes of speed to power rushers such as Miller, especially in his first start years ago against Miller.

In terms of run blocking, Okorafor is getting stronger and more dominant and is getting better at moving a man from A to B against his will. Chuks maintains good contact surface, while using his balance and strength to negate counter measures found in the world of close quarter combat in the trenches.