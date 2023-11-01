Meat-Eater Match Up: Steelers-Titans, Week 9

On a short week, preparation for a T-Rex can be problematic.

After all, going hunting for somebody who is already hunting you and the ball, who has a real talent for it, makes for a limited menu. This week's Classic Jurassic Meat-Eater Matchup brings the Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons into Acrisure Stadium in a battle of the trenches.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at a rather svelte 305-pounds, Simmons is a high-level performer with a taste for the pigskin. Be it defending the run or rushing the passer, Simmons is a do-it-all trench fighter who will line up and battle it out with almost everybody who puts a hand in the dirt in the pits.

Simmons has 4.5 sacks, 7 quarterback hits to go along with 5 tackles for loss, 25 total tackles and 1 forced fumble. Flip on a game video and you'll soon see why he's so highly regarded. Simmons is explosive, has violent hands and can be as disruptive as a sugared up two-year-old at a sleepover — meaning, he will blow up pass pro schemes, ruin blocking schemes and any scheme you might want to add into the mix.

Simmons' best move when he's QB hunting is an uppercut to an arm-over, or swim, maneuver. And he'll pull that off faster than you can blink an eye. Simmons links the moves as smooth as butter, and the way he links them together will give anyone drawing him in pass pro major problems.

But don't think he's just a pass rush specialist. When he's holding the point, he's doing so with power and leverage. He plays using his excellent lower body strength and power.

With a low pad level, he uses his hands extremely well, meaning Simmons can take on the double team and split it too. Simmons will use a classic one-arm stab, similar to that of Cam Heyward, who practically trademarked it. With it, he has a powerful leverage point he will use in both run defense and pass rush.

Simmons will fire off even when the offense is jumping off sides. He's got a classic touch of mean guy, and he's not afraid to let you know he's there.

Simmons has good trench-fighter speed, a quick first step and enough overall agility to be the trailer in a three-man twist. He will line up in a variety of places along the defensive front. So most of the Steelers offensive line will have an opportunity to face off against Simmons.