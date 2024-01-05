Meat-Eater Match Up: Steelers-Ravens, Week 18

The season is winding down, and the AFC North "Two-Trains, one-track," confrontation is to be played in snowy, rainy Baltimore to wind up the Steelers' 2023 regular season finale.

And there, in Baltimore, lying in wait for the Steelers is this week's "Classic Jurassic Meat-Eater matchup," DT Justin Madubuike.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at a rather light 305-pounds, Madubuike, while not a dinosaur of mammoth proportions like other meat eaters we've highlighted here, is nonetheless every bit as formidable as a run stopper and quarterback hunter.

His last name Madubuike means: "My family is my strength." Justin modeled his game after a former teammate of mine, Hall of Fame defensive lineman and fellow Texas native, John Randle, when he first started playing football.

Playing with a low pad level and powerful hands, Madubuike, is small compared to the other behemoths that tend to dominate the trenches. But short of stature means nothing in performance results. Maudubuike has really come into his own this year.

Maudbuike has posted 54 tackles, including 12 for a loss, a personal-best 13 sacks and 32 quarterback hits. Only San Francisco's Nick Bosa (35) and the Steelers' TJ Watt (34) have more QB hits. And just for good measure, you can throw in two forced fumbles as well.

Madubuike will line up everywhere, from the inside eye on a guard to head up on an offensive tackle on both sides of the center.

Explosive in his first step, quick to wrestle for inside hand position and very capable of holding the point, Madubuike can take on a double team and slide down the line of scrimmage to squeeze to the ball without giving up ground. And he can make the tackle after sliding down said line of scrimmage. He has an Aaron Donald look to his game and his numbers are reminiscent of Donald-like production. He consistently runs to the ball and plays to the whistle.

The Ravens roll several players through the defensive line in relief to keep all the hounds up front fresh and ready to go, which is of immense help.

Primarily a hand fighter, Madubuike will use a "push/pull" rag-doll technique in trying to unbalance an offensive lineman on a pass rush. He will at times get ghosted on a run because he is short and loses sight lines.

He obviously has great strength to be able to take on double teams, but even more so, his ability to play with leverage is his secret sauce of survival in the bloody knuckles land of trench fighting. Because he is explosive, his ability for suddenness can totally stun an offensive linemen in their tracks. Even two.

With the forecast of nearly 100 percent precipitation awaiting the Steelers Saturday in Baltimore, running the ball would appear to be of primary concern. The Ravens, normally relentless and stingy on run defense, over the last seven weeks are allowing 125 yards rushing per game. Add in also giving up 5.2 yards per carry, and the run defense has been looking a little less dominant. And there is the possibility of several starters playing on short leashes come Saturday, meaning the running game takes on an even greater importance.