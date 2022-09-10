Meat-Eater Match Up: Steelers at Bengals, Week 1

One of the areas to exploit for Moore is to use his huge size (6-5, 315), length and strength to lock up and force Hendrickson to fight him in close quarter combative situations. Keeping a low pad level, making sure not to drop his head and punching in a timely fashion will go a long ways towards keeping Hendrickson on his side of the ball. As always, it's never really just a one man job over the course of a game. Screens, TE delays, chips with RB's, and wall protection are weapons in the tool kit of Matt Canada that will help. And possibly the biggest key of all, the ability for the Steelers to run the ball effectively on first down, putting the Steelers offense in makeable 3rd down situations.