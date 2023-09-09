Meat-Eater Match Up: Steelers-49ers, Week 1

Sep 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Craig Wolfley

Sideline Reporter, Steelers Radio Network

I've been sweating it out, waiting to hear whether or not Nick Bosa and the 49ers would come to a deal in time for the game this Sunday at Acrisure. Much like a couple years ago, when TJ Watt conducted a "hold-in," rather than a hold-out, it came down to the wire, but Nick Bosa is signed and ready to go.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan left no doubt Bosa will suit up Week 1, joking that Bosa would "have to have a beer belly and be out of shape" to miss the opener. Don't expect either. Just as Watt came ready to play after he signed his new contract, so will Bosa.

This week's "Classic Jurrasic Meat-Eater Matchup" pits both offensive tackles, Dan Moore and Chuks Okorafor, against the 6-foot-4, 266-pound, 5th year pro, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa.

The best way to quantify Bosa's importance to the San Fran franchise is much like TJ Watt. With Bosa in the lineup, they are 37-14. Without Bosa in the lineup, they are 5-10. Bosa represented 42 percent of the 2022 San Francisco sack total.

Bosa has the suddenness of a sneeze. When he gets into his heavily leaning forward track/sprinter stance, his weight is primarily on his forward hand, and he's dialed into the snap with his opposite hand reared back to help "launch" on the snap count.

Coaches talk about a player's "motor." Bosa has a Hemi engine under the hood. He's as relentless as an Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminator.

Bosa is strong enough to put his "grille in your grille," stuff a 300-plus pound offensive tackle at the point of attack, set the edge and is cat-quick enough to blow by a half-hearted cutoff block on the backside to wreak ball-hawking havoc, tackles for loss and, of course, go quarterback hunting. Bosa has totaled 34 sacks, 40 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles over the last two years.

Bosa is a classic "speed-to-power" rusher in the likeness of former Steelers Hall of Famer, Kevin Greene, sans the golden locks. Bosa will rush up the field, trying to get the OT to turn towards the sidelines and get his feet parallel. Then, at or about the third step up the field, Bosa will suddenly veer into the OT, either trapping with his hands to knock down the OT's hands, land a two-hand "punch" to the chest plate to gain inside hand position and dominate his opponent's centerline, or stabbing the inside shoulder of the OT with a straight arm and leveraging him with the inside hand power rush.

Bosa will throw in an occasional Alex Highsmith-worthy spin move, or simply go for the hand swipe to the inside move, if either Chuks or Dan over-set. And if all that wasn't enough, Bosa has the speed to run the arc and back door the QB.

If Bosa can catch an OT with his feet together on an up field rush, the OT will have, at that point, little knee bend, hips high and no power base. The leverage is all with Bosa. Think of him as a more forward-leaning James Harrison by comparison. Bosa has a heavier forward lean at the contact point with the OT than Harrison when QB hunting, but James could rush more upright because of his shorter height and his incredible strength.

PHOTOS: Practice - 49ers Week - Day 4

The Steelers prepare for the Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tariq Carpenter (49) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tariq Carpenter (49) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Desmond King II (25) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Desmond King II (25) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Qadree Ollison (41) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Qadree Ollison (41) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Armon Watts (94) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Armon Watts (94) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Luq Barcoo (35) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Luq Barcoo (35) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Perales (40) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bosa will travel to both sides, testing Okorafor and Moore. Bosa has even lined up as a 3-technique inside, on the outside shoulder of the guard on occasion. Of Bosa's league-leading 18.5 sacks last year, 12 were rushing against the left tackle.

One of the advantages to playing such a pass rusher at home is the crowd noise or lack of it. Kenny Pickett can help his tackles, by using the snap count as a weapon. Bosa is twitchy and explosive as a stick of dynamite, but without virtually any live-go in preseason, he's sure to be amped and fired up. Altering the snap count, occasionally chipping with a back or TE delay, moving the wall towards him and screening off him are just a few of the tools available to offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who's sure to be cooking something special to cool his jets a little.

Personally, I think one of the amazing prospects of this game is the rare opportunity to see two apex predators (Bosa and Watt), at the top of their respective food chains and battling it out on a Sunday afternoon.

Hear me now and believe me later, I can't wait for kickoff.

Related Content

news

Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Browns, Week 18

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Sunday's game at Acrisure Stadium
news

Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers at Ravens, Week 17

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium
news

Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 16

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Saturday's game at Acrisure Stadium
news

Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers at Panthers, Week 15

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Sunday's game at Bank of America Stadium
news

Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 14

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Sunday's game at Acrisure Stadium
news

Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers at Falcons, Week 13

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Sunday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Colts, Week 12

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Monday night's game at Lucas Oil Stadium
news

Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Bengals, Week 11

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Sunday's game at Acrisure Stadium
news

Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Saints, Week 10 

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Sunday's game at Acrisure Stadium
news

Meat-Eater Matchup: Steelers at Eagles, Week 8

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field
news

Meat-Eater Matchup: Steelers at Dolphins, Week 7

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium
Advertising