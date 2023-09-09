Meat-Eater Match Up: Steelers-49ers, Week 1

Coaches talk about a player's "motor." Bosa has a Hemi engine under the hood. He's as relentless as an Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminator.

Bosa is strong enough to put his "grille in your grille," stuff a 300-plus pound offensive tackle at the point of attack, set the edge and is cat-quick enough to blow by a half-hearted cutoff block on the backside to wreak ball-hawking havoc, tackles for loss and, of course, go quarterback hunting. Bosa has totaled 34 sacks, 40 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles over the last two years.

Bosa is a classic "speed-to-power" rusher in the likeness of former Steelers Hall of Famer, Kevin Greene, sans the golden locks. Bosa will rush up the field, trying to get the OT to turn towards the sidelines and get his feet parallel. Then, at or about the third step up the field, Bosa will suddenly veer into the OT, either trapping with his hands to knock down the OT's hands, land a two-hand "punch" to the chest plate to gain inside hand position and dominate his opponent's centerline, or stabbing the inside shoulder of the OT with a straight arm and leveraging him with the inside hand power rush.

Bosa will throw in an occasional Alex Highsmith-worthy spin move, or simply go for the hand swipe to the inside move, if either Chuks or Dan over-set. And if all that wasn't enough, Bosa has the speed to run the arc and back door the QB.