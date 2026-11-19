Series history
Dating back to 1933, these cross-state rivals have met 82 times. There are three ties in this series. Philadelphia has won 50 of the remaining 79 matchups. There is only one postseason meeting between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, an Eagles divisional playoff win. Before 1940, before Pittsburgh was even the Steelers, Philadelphia won six of those 13 meetings over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Eagles won the two most recent meetings. Between 1964 and 2000, the Eagles won 13 of 17. And between a stretch starting in 1947 and finishing in 1954, the Eagles were 13-2. But during World War II when these two franchises combined forces in 1943, the Steagles were 5-4-1. That was Philadelphia's first winning season as a professional football team. The Eagles have an 11-game winning streak at home against Pittsburgh.
Matchup overview
- Coming off the bye week, Philadelphia sits at 2-7 with a seven-game losing streak after starting the season with wins over Washington and Tennessee. It's the NFL's current longest losing streak.
- The Eagles are undefeated in their first game after their bye under Nick Sirianni.
- The Steelers are 16-3 and with a six-game winning streak since 2000 after losing by a 20+ point margin.
- The Eagles have been outscored by 83 points. Pittsburgh has outscored opponents by 16.
- The Eagles go three-and-out at a league-worst 35.7% rate. The Steelers are at 27%, 29th worst.
- Philadelphia has given up 41 more first downs and 338 more rushing yards than produced.
- Pittsburgh allows 41.8 more passing yards but produces 32.9 more rushing yards per game than they allow. The Steelers average 1.1 more yards per rush than they give up.
- The Eagles are -4 in turnover differential compared to +5 for Pittsburgh. The Eagles' five takeaways are a league low. Philadelphia has nine giveaways. The Steelers have eight. There are only six teams with seven or fewer takeaways.
- Pittsburgh is +3 in explosive play differential; 12 teams are better. The Eagles are -20, worst in the league.
- The Eagles only held the ball for 25:15 in Week 9. For the season, they sit at 29:03. The Bengals had 14:00 time of possession in the first quarter last week and finished the game at 24:51. The Steelers' average time of possession for the season is 30:40.
- Philadelphia has a -14-sack differential. Pittsburgh is +1 but has lost 47 more sack yards than opponents.
- Pittsburgh's opponents throw the ball at a 63.1% clip. Philadelphia's are at 53.4%. That is the second highest and 27th most, respectively.
- Cincinnati uses play action at the league's lowest rate (16.9%). Next are the Steelers (18.1%) and Eagles (18.2%).
- Pittsburgh has been penalized 51 times, the second fewest.
When Pittsburgh has the ball
- The Steelers averaged 3.8 yards per play last week. Philadelphia gave up 3.8 yards per play in Week 9. For the season, Pittsburgh's offense is at 5.1 compared to 5.4 for the Eagles defense.
- Pittsburgh is throwing the ball 61.7% of the time, sixth highest.
- The Steelers use 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end) on 63% of their snaps, the league's eighth highest rate.
- Philadelphia's opponents average 65.8 plays per game. Only three defenses defend more plays.
- On average, the Steelers leave just 6.92 seconds on the play clock. Only the Buccaneers (6.91) leave less time. The NFL average is 8.3.
- Pittsburgh's average time to throw of 2.71 seconds is only higher than four offenses.
- The Eagles allow an explosive pass rate of 15%, better than only six defenses.
- On Steelers passing plays, 20.1% gain 10+ yards, last in the league.
- Aaron Rodgers threw for 143 yards on 29 attempts last week and the Steelers ended with 120 net passing yards, averaging 3.4 yards per attempt.
- Rodgers has thrown behind the line of scrimmage on 26.5% of his attempts, second highest among all qualified quarterbacks. Rodgers' receivers have 726 yards after the catch on such passes, most in the league. On such throws, the Eagles have surrendered 304 yards after the catch, fifth fewest.
- The Steelers had just two catches by a wide receiver when the third quarter ended Sunday night.
- DK Metcalf has 24% of the Steelers' targets. His 71 targets are 30 more than Pittsburgh's second leading target getter. He has only five catches over his last three games despite having six or more targets in each of those three contests. Metcalf is averaging a career low 6.2 yards per target. He has played a league-high 98.3% of dropbacks. Metcalf plays 86% of his snaps out wide.
- Germie Bernard has run a route on 95.6% of dropbacks since Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson have been sidelined. Bernard has run more than half his routes from the slot since Week 5.
- 45.3% of receptions allowed by Philadelphia have come out of the slot, second highest rate in the league.
- Pat Freiermuth has a 12.8% target share compared to 10.4% for Darnell Washington. Washington does have 35.3% of Pittsburgh's end zone targets, the highest percentage among all tight ends. Freiermuth ranks 35th of 48 qualified tight ends in targets per route run (.17).
- Philadelphia allows just 4.2 catches per game to tight ends, the second fewest.
- The Eagles had six sacks in Week 9. Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith lead the Eagles with five sacks. No one else has more than two.
- The Steelers (26%) are being blitzed at the NFL's 27th highest rate while the Eagles (25%) defense is 23rd in blitz rate.
- The Eagles face the third most backfield touches per game (29.8).
- Rico Dowdle (30) out-snapped Jaylen Warren (23) for the first time since Week 1 against the Bengals and Dowdle ran six more routes.
- Warren (719) and Dowdle (200) are responsible for 88% of Pittsburgh's total rushing yards (1,045).
- Philadelphia held the Giants to 2.6 yards per carry in its most recent outing.
- Warren and Dowdle combined for 12 rush attempts for 41 yards in Cincinnati.
- 301 of Warren's 719 rushing yards have come on runs of 15+ yards. That is a 41.9% breakaway percentage, second among the 65 running backs with at least 35 carries. Warren and Jahmyr Gibbs are the only two players in the league with 700+ rushing yards and 300+ receiving yards. Warren leads all running backs with 100+ touches averaging 6.7 yards per touch.
- Pittsburgh is second in rushing yards after first contact (3.42) while the Eagles defense is 20th (3.00).
- The Steelers are fourth in explosive run rate (12%).
- Pittsburgh is converting 37.9% of third-down attempts, 17th. The Eagles defense is at 40.6%, 19th.
- The Steelers red zone offense ranks 29th (46.2%). Philadelphia's defense is at 57.6%, 14th.
- Pittsburgh averages 1.55 points per drive on the road (29th) compared to 2.36 at home (ninth).
When Philadelphia has the ball
- The Steelers allowed 7.4 yards per play against Cincinnati. The Eagles averaged 3.3 yards per play in their most recent outing and are at a league-worst 4.3 for the season. The Steelers allow 5.3 yards per play for the season; 12 defenses are better.
- The Eagles' 16.4 points per game ranks 30th. The Steelers allow 20.2, seventh lowest.
- Philadelphia is producing 4.4 points per game in the second half, lowest in the league.
- The Eagles have scored on 25.5% of their drives, lowest in the league.
- Philadelphia is throwing the ball 61% of the time, eighth highest.
- The Eagles use 11 personnel on 77% of their snaps, the league's highest rate. They average 4.5 yards per play out of 11, lowest in the league.
- Pittsburgh's defense faces an average time to throw of 2.78 seconds, second quickest in the league.
- Philadelphia averages 4.6 yards per pass play, lowest in the league. `
- Eagles quarterbacks have just 807 passing yards since Week 6.
- Joe Milton started the Eagles' most recent game, finishing the day 18 for 34 for 169 yards. Milton became the fourth Eagles quarterback to play this year.
- Joe Burrow threw for 302 yards in the first half and finished the day with 409 yards through the air with 231 of those yards going to Ja'Marr Chase.
- Eagles WR DeVonta Smith has played just 211 snaps and has appeared in just four games. However, he is targeted on 29.9% of his routes, sixth highest among wide receivers, and averages 2.26 yards per route run (17th). In his four games played, Smith has target shares of 27.3%, 37.1%, 32%, and 31.8%.
- Makai Lemon is now Philadelphia's leading receiver with 37 catches for 312 yards. In his past three games, Lemon has target shares of 24.2%, 28.1%, and 27.3%. But he only averages 8.4 yards per catch. Lemon has run 117 routes with Smith on the field. His target share on those routes is 10.3%.
- Dallas Goedert hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 and has a career-low 9.9 yards per catch. Goedert does rank 12th among 48 qualified tight ends in targets per route run (0.22).
- The Steelers allow 8.1 yards per target to tight ends (26th).
- Milton was sacked seven times against the Giants. The Steelers sacked Burrow just once last week.
- The Eagles' 8% sack rate allowed is only better than five offenses. The Steelers defense (7%) is eighth best in sack rate.
- Seven different running backs have played this season for Philadelphia.
- Saquon Barkley has 26 carries over his past two games and none have been for longer than 5 yards. In his last two games Barkley averaged 2.3 and 1.7 yards per carry. Barkley has no more than two targets in any game this season. Barkley has scored in three straight games.
- Milton rushed nine times for 64 yards in Week 9.
- Philadelphia's 6% explosive run rate is last in the league. Pittsburgh's defense (9%) is seventh best.
- Only the Raiders average fewer rushing yards before first contact than the Eagles. The Steelers defense ranks 3rd, behind only Tampa Bay and Seattle.
- Philadelphia is converting 35.9% of third-down attempts, 24th. The Steelers defense is at 33.9%, seventh.
- Philadelphia's red zone offense is third best (72.7%). The Steelers defense is at 50%, seventh best.
- The Eagles have had nine offensive linemen play at least 126 snaps.
Special tams
- Jake Elliott has only attempted eight field goals in nine games, making seven.
Matt's memorable moment: Eagles 26, Steelers 23 in OT (Nov. 12, 2000, at Three Rivers Stadium)
This isn't an easy series to find the most memorable moment, mostly because so many of the matchups took place so very long ago. This was probably the most painful Steelers loss in the series. The Eagles were down 23-13 in the fourth quarter with first-year full-time starting quarterback Donovan McNabb at the helm. Philadelphia had under 100 yards of offense at the point and McNabb was struggling. McNabb caught fire and the Eagles recovered an onside kick to complete the comeback in a game that Jerome Bettis dominated with 134 yards on the ground. While 141 yards of Pittsburgh penalties didn't help the cause, the Steelers went on to miss the playoffs that year by a single win.
Key matchups
Eagles LT Jordan Mailata vs. Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith
There has been a lot of change along an Eagles offensive line that was once elite. But Mailata has remained a stalwart at left tackle and a premier player. He is also the only Eagles player to play every offensive snap this season.
Steelers interior OL vs. Eagles DT Jalen Carter
The Eagles shipped Carter's linemate going back to the University of Georgia, Jordan Davis, to the Jaguars at the trade deadline. But Carter can still be a game-wrecker. Carter spends most of his time aligned on the outside shoulder of the guards, and Pittsburgh will be without Mason McCormick for this contest.