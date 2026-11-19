Dating back to 1933, these cross-state rivals have met 82 times. There are three ties in this series. Philadelphia has won 50 of the remaining 79 matchups. There is only one postseason meeting between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, an Eagles divisional playoff win. Before 1940, before Pittsburgh was even the Steelers, Philadelphia won six of those 13 meetings over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Eagles won the two most recent meetings. Between 1964 and 2000, the Eagles won 13 of 17. And between a stretch starting in 1947 and finishing in 1954, the Eagles were 13-2. But during World War II when these two franchises combined forces in 1943, the Steagles were 5-4-1. That was Philadelphia's first winning season as a professional football team. The Eagles have an 11-game winning streak at home against Pittsburgh.