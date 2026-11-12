Matt's Stats: Week 10 at Bengals

Special teams

Chris Boswell missed another field goal in Week 8, his fifth of the year. Only Harrison Butker has missed more. However, his average missed distance is 53 yards.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is 12 for 12 on field goals.

Matt's memorable moment: Steelers 23, Bengals 17 in OT (Dec. 31, 2006, at Paul Brown Stadium)

Coming into this final game of the 2006 regular season, the Bengals needed to win to get into the postseason while the Steelers were out of the playoff race. This was Bill Cowher's final game as Steelers head coach and he produced a great quote: "Let me just say this. Misery loves company. And we're looking for company." Well, Cowher got his wish as his Steelers took Cincinnati to the wire and kept a divisional rival out of the playoffs. Two great quarterbacks, Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Palmer, battled it out and the Steelers got 134 rushing yards from Willie Parker on 34 carries. In overtime, Roethlisberger hit Santonio Holmes on a quick slant that Holmes took to the house to crush Cincinnati's postseason dreams.

Key matchups

Bengals WRs vs. Steelers CBs

Ja'Marr Chase very well could be the best wide receiver in the NFL, but there is also a strong argument to be made that Higgins is having the better season, which is rather incredible. These two present a clear challenge over every cornerback group they face on a week-to-week basis.

Steelers OC Zach Frazier vs. Bengals DT Dexter Lawrence