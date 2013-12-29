Marquee Matchups: Steelers vs. Browns

WR Antonio Brown vs. WR Josh Gordon

Antonio Brown, the newly crowned Steelers Team MVP, is third in the NFL in both receptions (101) and receiving yards (1,412) and continues to make his mark on the Steelers' record books. Josh Gordon leads the league with 1,564 receiving yards and posted a career-high 14 receptions and 237 receiving yards the first time these teams met in November. This matchup provides a showcase for two of the league's elite pass catchers who are proven catalysts for their teams and will undoubtedly be targeted throughout the contest.

QB Ben Roethlisberger vs. QB Jason Campbell

Ben Roethlisberger is 16-1 in his career against the Browns in the regular season, including a perfect 8-0 at Heinz Field. Having thrown for 26 touchdowns and over 3,800 yards in those games, and with 5 touchdown passes and no interceptions in the previous two meetings, Roethlisberger has set the bar high for quarterback play on Sunday. Jason Campbell may have to match Roethlisberger's production to help Cleveland control the ball to keep the Steelers offense off the field.

CB Cortez Allen vs. DB T.J. Ward